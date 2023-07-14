A healthy marriage involves being in synchronisation with a lot of things. Love is an important ingredient in any relationship, but understanding each other, knowing each other's values, goals, ambitions and needs, finding common grounds, and maintaining respect and loyalty for each other is crucial to make a marriage work out. "Many couples admit to neglecting premarital counseling and important discussion topics before making a lifelong commitment, only to discover later that their differing desires and expectations created challenges. For most couples, love alone does not suffice," wrote therapist Jordan Dann. The expert further explained the importance of having premarital conversations to ensure that we are on the same page with the person we are getting married to.

Planning to get married? Here are the essential premarital conversations to have

Here are the essential conversations that we must have with the person we are planning to marry:

Core values: The values and ethics that we follow define our core identity. Some things are non-negotiable, and values are one of them. Be it where we want to live, what we want to do or what we believe, core values can vary from person to person. While in a marriage or any relationship, it is not important for the other person to believe in the same values that we do, it is crucial that they respect them.

Communication: Each person has their own way of communicating. Be it navigating through a conflict or appreciating the efforts of each other or sharing about how their day went – the way we communicate is important to be shared with the person we are thinking of getting married to.

Intimacy: The way we see intimacy, our comforts and discomforts also should be shared with the other person.

Money: The talk about money is one of the most important things to do before we get married. The way we see money, our spending habits and saving plans – all these should be communicated to each other.

Family: A marriage brings the families together as well. We also should communicate to each other about our families.

Religion and belief: Be it spiritual or religious, the beliefs we have and the way of life we follow should be communicated.

