Healthy communication is the backbone of a healthy relationship. Larning to express ourselves in words that are healthy and secure and add to the honesty of the relationship, is an important habit to inculcate in ourselves. "Openly expressing emotions allows individuals to connect on a deeper level. It creates an environment where people can be genuine, vulnerable, and truly understood. Emotions are often at the core of relationship conflicts, friendships or platonic ones. By openly expressing emotions, you bring awareness to underlying issues and concerns. This allows for healthier conflict resolution, and you can address the root causes of disagreements," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir as she explained the need of expressing ourselves in a healthy and secure way. How to express yourself in a healthy and secure way?(Unsplash)

Speaking of the dangers of not expressing ourselves and how emotions can find a way out, Israa added, "Sometimes, you might not express yourself because you want to avoid a fight or are awkward. But unexpressed emotions may show up as resentment, frustration, or even withdrawal. By expressing emotions in a healthy manner, you prevent them from potentially damaging the relationship."

Here are a few ways to be healthy and secure in the way we express how we feel:

Pick an environment: it is important to pick a space where the people involved can feel comfortable and undistracted in the conversation.

Articulate the feelings: We can also use examples to make our point and give the other person an overview of what we want.

Encourage the other person to express themselves: it should be a two-way communication where we must urge the other person to also express the way they feel.

Understanding emotions: one of the primary steps of expressing ourselves is to first develop a deep connection with our emotions and identify the needs we have.

Active self-expression: Finding a hobby or being a part of activities that encourages us to express ourselves is a healthy form of processing feelings.

