Quote of the day by Steve Jobs: ‘Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice’

Visionary innovator Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, left a lasting mark on the world, inspiring millions of people to think outside the box with his creativity and relentless pursuit of innovation. He consistently challenges the status quo, reinventing and pushing the boundaries of technology and design. The entrepreneur was widely recognised as a pioneer, revolutionising the microcomputer.



Visionary and innovator Steve Jobs' quote still resonates today.

His extraordinary life, however, was tragically cut short on October 5, 2011, at the age of 56, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer.

But his words stayed, continuing to resonate and leavea lasting impact, echoing in the minds of dreamers, creators, and innovators around the world. As agreat orator, Jobs delivered countless evocative speeches, from product launch events to university speeches, inspiring audiences withhis passion and vision, and most importantly, urging everyone to think differently.



Let's look at one such quote from his 2005 Stanford Commencement Address, where he shared an important message with the graduates, young people finishin colleges and setting off to begin a new chapter in their lives, brimming with opportunities and possibilities.



He said, “Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”