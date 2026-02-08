Quote of the day by Steve Jobs: ‘Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice’
Steve Jobs insist on following your heart, even if it goes against the popular choice as real innovation lies in trusting your instincts
Visionary innovator Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, left a lasting mark on the world, inspiring millions of people to think outside the box with his creativity and relentless pursuit of innovation. He consistently challenges the status quo, reinventing and pushing the boundaries of technology and design. The entrepreneur was widely recognised as a pioneer, revolutionising the microcomputer.
ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Amal Clooney: ‘We need young people with the courage to say this is our world now and there are…'
His extraordinary life, however, was tragically cut short on October 5, 2011, at the age of 56, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer.
But his words stayed, continuing to resonate and leavea lasting impact, echoing in the minds of dreamers, creators, and innovators around the world. As agreat orator, Jobs delivered countless evocative speeches, from product launch events to university speeches, inspiring audiences withhis passion and vision, and most importantly, urging everyone to think differently.
Let's look at one such quote from his 2005 Stanford Commencement Address, where he shared an important message with the graduates, young people finishin colleges and setting off to begin a new chapter in their lives, brimming with opportunities and possibilities.
He said, “Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”
What does this mean?
Humans work and function within a society, but this very society has a compulsive tendency to insert its opinion into everything. Everyone wants to share their two cents. To accommodate others' viewpoints, your own ideas get compromised. So how do you navigate such a situation?
Steve emphasised that one needs to speak their mind and not cave to societal pressures, criticism or popular opinion. Instead, Jobs urged graduates to listen to themselves and have the courage to follow through. Even if it may be unpopular and others may not agree, real innovation that challenges the status quo often begins with a rocky start and widespread disagreement. But at the end of the day, trusting your own instincts and relying on your vision will help to advance and grow.
Why is this relevant?
From every major facet of life, whether from an entrepreneurial perspective or in personal relationships, this quote applies to everyone and in every stage of life. A budding entrepreneur trying to grow an offbeat business may face disapproving looks, skepticism or even blatant criticism, even from loved ones. Likewise, in personal life, whether it is choosing a partner who is not accepted by family or in general unconventional life choices that go beyond the regular norms, society already has opinions ready to judge and badmouth about it. But the main goal is not let it affect you or make you doubt your own conviction. Steve Jobs' words remind us that one should follow their hearts, even if it means going against the crowd and taking paths less travelled.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey brings her penchant for storytelling to craft compelling, relatable narratives across the diverse touchpoints of human experience, including mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion. Because, in the end, it’s the little stories we live and share that make us human.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.