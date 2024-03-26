 Rupture and repair in relationships: The roadmap of addressing conflicts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rupture and repair in relationships: The roadmap of addressing conflicts

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 26, 2024 02:49 PM IST

From acknowledging the rupture to reconnecting with the partner, here is a roadmap on how we can effectively address conflicts in relationships.

In a relationship, conflicts are natural. Contrary to how we view conflicts, they are actually healthy as they help us to understand the perspectives of the partner. It also helps us to understand the person better. However, conflicts are meant to be addressed in a healthy way. Unresolved conflicts, left for a long time, can lead to frustration and resentment in the relationship. "Repair in a relationship refers to the process of resolving conflicts, addressing misunderstandings, and rebuilding trust after a disagreement or hurtful event. Conflict is inevitable so learning how to repair it is incredibly important," wrote Therapist Lucille Shackleton.

Unresolved conflicts, left for a long time, can lead to frustration and resentment in the relationship.(Unsplash)
Unresolved conflicts, left for a long time, can lead to frustration and resentment in the relationship.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Conflict in relationships: Why avoiding argument actually backfires

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The roadmap to address conflicts

Acknowledge the rupture: The first step of addressing and repairing a conflict is to acknowledge that there is a rupture in the relationship. When we identify the rupture, it makes it easier for us to delve deeper and know how we would like to address it.

Seek to understand: Instead of resisting it, we should seek to understand why the rupture happened and what are the underlying reasons. This will create better awareness about the conflict and take us further to the path of addressing it.

Apologise: The next step is to apologise, after we have identified the mistakes that we have made in the relationship. When we apologise, we seek to understand the damage we have caused to the partner.

Be patient: Some conflicts may take time and expecting them to instantly repair may worsen the situation. We need to learn to be patient with addressing conflicts and give the time and space it requires. We need to be patient with each other.

Reconnect: by spending quality time together and creating new memories, we can reconnect with our partner emotionally, mentally and physically. Creating emotional intimacy helps in strengthening the relationship and getting through difficult times easier.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Relationships / Rupture and repair in relationships: The roadmap of addressing conflicts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On