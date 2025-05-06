Say sorry, give each other space: Relationship coach shares 8 things to do to improve your relationship

Relationships are unique. But in an April 23 Instagram post, the relationship tips and suggestions-based page, Sonder Therapy, shared how giving each other space, expressing gratitude and acknowledging your partner's efforts can make things better for all relationships. Sharing your thoughts, feelings, and desires with your partner was also encouraged. Also read | 7 questions 'that can save any marriage', according to a relationship coach Set aside time for just the two of you and share your thoughts, feelings, and desires with your partner to build a strong bond. (Freepik)

Here are some things to make a relationship better

In a post titled 'Do these to improve your relationship', they wrote:

1. Saying 'I am sorry' and 'thank you'

2. Not holding back from sharing your feelings

3. Checking in with each other and genuinely listening to each other about your days

4. Empathising alongside giving any advice (if they want advice, this may sometimes not be needed)

5. Helping each other out, especially if one of you has had a difficult time

6. Following actions with words/being reliable

7. Giving each other some space

8. Not taking one another for granted and being curious about each other

Things to look out for and do for each other

The accompanying post's caption read, “A relationship is based on the loving, daily actions we do for one another — not the grand stuff. Someone not only asking how your day was but showing curiosity in actually wanting to hear about it. When you go off into your own space, someone shouts, 'Hope you have fun/make sure you enjoy yourself!' Someone who will do their best to support you during the highs and lows - because a relationship WILL be tested, but it's during these times when you ask one another, 'how do we figure this out together?' rather than thinking you got to face it alone. And this is what makes a relationship all the more stronger/a source of comfort, ease and peace.”

It concluded: “But to get to this place, it really does start with how we treat one another and take care of one another on a daily basis. Start there, and watch how it grows. For those with low self-worth, make sure we invite people who want to do this work with us.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.