Signs that your partner no longer wants to be in a relationship

Relationships can be tricky. After the initial phase pf butterflies and firecrackers, a relationship becomes a long journey of accepting each other in the truest form and understanding the shortcomings. With time, people also tend to drift apart emotionally. But, more than ever, people are not direct about their feelings of wanting to terminate the relationship. So, they show signs and pull themselves away from their partner and behave differently. Reading between the lines often become difficult when we are emotionally attached to someone. Nedra Glover Tawwab, Therapist and Relationship Expert and Author of the best-seller Set Boundaries, Find Peace, addressed this issue in her latest Instagram post and wrote, “What's unsaid is demonstrated through behavior.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Warning signs and tips to handle anxious attachment in dating

Nedra further noted down the behavioral changes that people demonstrate that can mean that they no longer are interested in carrying the relationship forward:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Response: Communication is the key in any kind of relationship. However, when people stop responding to calls or texts or are reluctant to communicate the way they used to do earlier, can mean that they no longer are interested.

Invitations: No matter how much we try, if our partners start declining invitations of any form repeatedly, that can mean that they are having a change of heart.

Sabotage: Hurting us or intentionally sabotaging the relationship is a sign of wanting to terminate the relationship.

Treatment: When we fall in love and stay in love, it majorly depends on the way we are treated. If our partners start to treat us poorly, that can mean that it is time to step out of the relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Future: If the partner starts speaking of having a future which doesn’t include us, it can mean that they no longer want us to be a part of their lives.

Indirect communication: Pulling themselves back or being ignorant or reluctant to have a communication can portray their uneasiness in carrying the companionship forward.