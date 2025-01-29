Mankind Pharma's MD reveals what flavour condoms sell best, how South India prefers ‘jasmine’

Delhi-based Manforce, an arm of pharmaceuticals major Mankind Pharma, calls itself the country’s most-selling and 'largest condom brand in sex-shy India'. In the latest episode of the podcast Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Rajeev Juneja of Mankind Pharma, opened up about the one area that often goes unnoticed is the realm of condoms – which is the most popular flavour (and which is the least)? Also read | How to practise safe sex in your 20s, avoid STDs Chocolate and strawberry flavoured condoms are reportedly the 'highest selling flavours' in India. (Representative picture: Freepik)

In south, they ‘like flowers’

Rajeev highlighted how people from different parts of India had different preferences. Asked which is the highest-selling flavour and the lowest-selling flavour, he said 'chocolate and strawberry' sold the most, while unflavoured condoms 'naturally' had the least sales. Rajeev also added that paan (made of betel leaves) was one flavour that was the lowest-selling flavoured condom.

He revealed it still had a ‘huge market’ in places like Uttar Pradesh in north India and said, “Paan ek particular zone hai jahan bikta hai. Jasmin south mein bohut bikta hai. South mein log pasand karte hai jasmin ko (Paan flavour condoms only sell in a particular zone, while jasmin flavoured condom is liked most by people in the south). They like flowers.”

Condom sales ‘increase' during Navratri in Gujarat

Asked what sells the most in east and west India, Rajeev said, 'people there are very cosmo' and are open to everything. He further revealed that condom flavours like kala khatta and sabudana are mere 'gimmicks' and 'campaigns just to create buzz' and not actually launched in the market.

Rajeev was also asked to react to claims that 'the highest condom sales were during Navratri in Gujarat'. To which he replied, “Yes, in Gujarat, they have garba. It is like a mela and full of fun. So, yes, during this time, sales increase.”

Lack of sexual health information can result in not being able to identify symptoms for sexually transmitted infections, as well as increase the risk of contracting infections, unwanted pregnancies, and diseases of the reproductive system. Click here to learn more about how to take care of your sexual health.

