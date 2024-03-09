Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence and the most effective way to do it is to include women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women's voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored because women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world. Women in leadership roles face a myriad of challenges, from navigating corporate hierarchies to breaking through glass ceilings yet, there is this whole playbook of self-empowerment strategies that can propel women towards success. Strategies for success: Check out these self-empowerment tips for women in leadership roles (Photo by Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shradha Thapa, Regional Head – OTT India at Infobip, shared, “Take building networks, for instance. Rather than sticking to one type, it should include both women and men. Mixing it up will bring a new level of support and insights. Women's networks offer a safe space for sharing experiences and seeking mentorship from female leaders on issues such as career management and salary negotiations. Meanwhile, mixed networks offer opportunities for collaboration and learning from diverse perspectives.”

She added, “Secondly, we can never underestimate the power of ongoing training. Women can acquire up-to-date leadership skills and connect with executives across various sectors, gaining valuable insights and making new contacts. Peer mentors, both male and female, offer invaluable advice and guidance, particularly when navigating new sectors or positions.”

According to Shradha Thapa, visualising goals and stepping out of comfort zones are essential practices for women leaders. She advised, “By clearly defining their aspirations and embracing challenges, women can harness their energy and conviction to achieve success. Hierarchies, though often perceived as barriers, can also be leveraged for personal growth and strategic advancement. Understanding the needs of stakeholders and aligning strategies accordingly can help women overcome obstacles and achieve their goals within organizational structures. Ultimately, self-empowerment is about embracing opportunities, leveraging support networks, and boldly pursuing one's ambitions. I would urge women to navigate the challenges with confidence and resilience. It will help them propel towards greater success and impact.”

Hailing the exceptional women who exhibit stamina and authenticity, Ankita Isarka, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Think’in Birds Communications, recommended, “For female leaders, they should embrace their uniqueness that gives them strength; and it is important to face challenges with an attitude of resilience and build cooperative webs in which collective input can be amplified. The key is to continue learning and celebrating every success as an indication of devotion. We as female leaders should be agents of positive change whose legacy will make younger generations have more strength. In this day, let’s celebrate achievements, recommit to empowerment while imagining a future where each woman in leadership reaches her full capacity by breaking barriers and embracing diversity.”

Jaya Mehrotra, Leadership Coach and Founder of Women Leadership Circle – WLC, concluded with the suggestion, “In the pursuit for leadership, cultivate positivity, forge meaningful alliances, navigate with purpose and sustain yourself with self-care. Empowerment isn’t merely a destination; it’s the dynamic pulse of impactful leadership, echoing through each action and decision.”