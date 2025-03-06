Tamannaah Bhatia spills beans on one thing men should do for good relationship: ‘Most relationships fail because…’

Every relationship is built on certain non-negotiables that work for the betterment and strengthening the bond between partners. Without it, the relationship is shallow and lacks a solid foundation. Listening is one of the essentials that act as a rudimentary pillar of the relationship. Listening creates a safe space where one can open up and feel better with supportive validation and empathy. Tamannaah Bhatia priortises listening and urges it as one of the qualities men should embrace. (PC: Yt/@rajshamani)

Tamannah Bhatia, too, spoke about the value of listening to Raj Shamani on his podcast. The podcast was released on September 7, 2024.

ALSO READ: Listening benefits relationship more than fixing problems: Relationship coach explains how showing up sounds like

Tamannah's take on active listening in a relationship

When Raj Shamani asked one thing a man should inculcate for the betterment of relationship, Tamannaah answered ‘listening.’

She said, “Just listen to your woman. Most relationships, I think, fail because one of the partners is not listening and it's not important to bring a solution. It's actually not important to solve the problem. It's just important to listen and be there and give that empathy and I hear you, I hear your issues, I hear your problems, I hear what you want out of life, I hear your aspirations, and they matter to me.”

So, based on what the actor said, it's understandable that relationships fall apart when one partner doesn't listen. Relationships are about being present and showing genuine empathy. When solutions are offered too quickly, dismissing the emotions involved, it can imply that the person is not capable of handling things on their own.

Tamannaah Bhatia explained how women sometimes just wished to be heard and take the emotional load off. This is where active listening helps.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's breakup

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma emanated strong couple goals with their joint public appearances and on-screen chemistry in Lust Stories, and well even strong enough to spark wedding rumours. But recently, as per a report, they are no longer together and broke up. Despite the split, the duo continues to be good friends and share mutual respect.

ALSO READ: Amid wedding buzz, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia part ways: Report