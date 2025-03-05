Listening benefits relationship more than fixing problems: Relationship coach explains how showing up sounds like

Relationships are generally perceived to exist through a dichotomy of either grand gestures or keeping everything cool and casual. But sometimes, it's simply about showing up for each other, being emotionally present and extending support. This involves paying attention, listening carefully, understanding and acknowledging their feelings. By being emotionally present, the partner feels supported. (Shutterstock)

Simply showing up, understanding the smallest cues, and offering empathy and care surpasses even the grandest romantic gestures. After all, at the end of the day, all anyone really needs is someone to listen and reassure. In any relationship problem, the knee-jerk reaction is dishing out solutions, but what’s truly needed is simply listening, understanding, and being present.

Dr Elizabeth Fedrick, a relationship and intimacy expert, shared a few ways partners can show up and what that sounds like.

How showing up for your partner sounds like

Dr Elizabeth shared some examples:

“I know that wasn't easy to talk about. Thank you for sharing.”

“Ugh. That sounds so rough. How can I show up for you right now?

“I'm happy to be here with you. You don't have to be alone in this.”

“What can I do to help you feel safe in this situation?”

“Are you wanting help or just for me to listen? I'm right here either way.”

“It makes a lot of sense why you would be feeling that way.”

“Sounds like you're having a really hard time. How can I support you?”

“I know I might not fully get it, but I do see how much it's hurting you.”

“I'm so sorry you're going through this right now. This is so rough!”

“Do you want to talk about it or would you prefer to take some space?”

“Geez…that must be so frustrating. How are you holding up?”

Being emotionally present

Staying by the side during troubling times is important.(Shutterstock)

The above expressions shared by the relationship expert highlight the key essentials of showing up. These reflect empathy, active listening, and emotional understanding. Showing up is all about creating a safe space to open up. None of them coerced solutions; instead, they offered options, giving the person a choice in how they wished to be comforted. Showing up is about being emotionally present through the tough times; it's about listening and less about fixing the problem at hand. Showing up is an unsung key to stronger relationships.

Dr Elizabeth further added, “Validation is one of the most underrated relationship skills out there! The fact is, validating instead of offering a solution… is often the BEST solution. Learn to sit in the pain and discomfort with your loved one versus trying to ‘fix’ it or provide a solution. Learn to be there ‘with’ them… versus ‘for’ them.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.