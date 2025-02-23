Menu Explore
Small details, big impact: Learn how to master the art of attention to detail in your interiors for a luxe look

ByAdrija Dey
Feb 23, 2025 05:12 PM IST

The more a space has attention to detail, more it feels premium and luxurious. Here are some basics for you to get started.

Interiors are generally confined to mood boards, looking only at the bigger picture. But the bigger picture stands strong only when built on a foundation of small details. Attention to detail is one of the hallmarks of luxurious interiors. Sometimes, a specific interior style trend drives the design, prioritizing larger elements while neglecting the finer details.

Attention to detail in interior design is important.(Pexels)
Attention to detail in interior design is important.(Pexels)

It's time you recalibrate your vision and focus on the nuances. Often everyone's chasing after Pintersty aesthetics, big words like Bohemian, Mid-century, Maximalist and so on, dictate the design efforts, but it's the little details that bring these broader styles into life.

In an interview with HT, Ar. Gagandeep Kapila, Founder and Principal Architect of Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture shared a few important design tips to refine the nuances of luxury interiors.

Textures and materials

Materials define the sensory experience of a space. For example, a velvet-upholstered sofa exudes comfort, adding a sense of tactility to the space. The juxtaposition of rough and smooth matte and glossy adds layers of depth to the design. These contrasts engage our senses and create a dynamic spatial experience.

Lighting

Lighting is one of the most powerful design details. The interplay of natural and artificial light enhances architectural features and guides movement. Thoughtfully placed lighting elevates the experience of a room. For instance, a crystal chandelier with warm lighting can serve as the focal point of the space.

Hardware and fixtures

Door handles and cabinet pulls serve as jewellery to furniture. For example, the weight of a brass handle can subtly communicate quality and attention to craftsmanship.

Colour accents

While bold colour palettes can make a statement, the strategic use of accent hues in artwork can bring character to a design. A deep indigo against neutral walls can be the defining element that ties a space together.

Pattern and ornamentation

Patterns, be it in flooring or wall treatments add visual rhythm to a space. A well-placed mosaic or a hand-painted tile backsplash can become the focal point within functional spaces.

To sum up, based on Gagandeep's design tips, it's evident that small details are powerful forces of design, shaping the interiors with a certain character and depth. Attention to detail designs leave a lasting impression.

