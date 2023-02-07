Techniques to put a tense conversation on the right track: Therapist shares tips

In a relationship, we often need to have difficult conversations. Going out of our comfort zones and addressing things that are difficult for both of the people involved can be tricky. It depends on a lot of factors – from the temper of the people engaging in the conversation to the level of difficulty each person has in addressing uncomfortable topics. While it is important to address the matters at hand, it is also important to keep a check that the conversation should not get diverted into another zone. Often people lose their temper and tend to make a difficult conversation more difficult by making it tense. In such cases, it is important to bring it back to the original track.

ALSO READ: Relationship anxiety: How to identify and address the signs before it's too late

Addressing this, Therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw wrote, “When you're talking about something important and it goes off track, it's important to know how to get things going back in the right direction. When you notice a conversation is getting tense and off track, what is your go to for changing the vibe?” She further suggested six techniques that can help in bringing a conversation back to the right track:

Affection: When things start to get tense, we should show affection in the form of physical touch like holding hands or a hug, or through words, so that the partner understands that they are in a safe relationship.

Responsibility: We should own to the mistakes that we have done. Taking responsibility and turning the conversation around can be a way of bringing comfort to a tense discussion.

Slow down: Instead of keeping on talking, we should slow down, take a break and do something else, and come back to the conversation later when we are in a stable mindset to handle things better.

Humour: light and harmless humour in the middle of a tense conversation can make it light and ensure the partner that in spite of what happens, the fun doesn’t get over.

Self-soothe: When we start to feel tense from inside, it is important to take a break and soothe ourselves before getting back to the conversation.

Requests: When things start to get difficult, make requests to take a break or come back to it later.