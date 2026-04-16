Therapist shares 5 reasons why it is difficult to end long-term relationships: ‘Losing them is losing a chunk of you’

Any person who has ever broken up after a long-term relationship is aware of exactly how difficult the experience can be. It is not something that one may easily put into words. If someone describes it as their heart being wrenched out of their chest and stomped upon in front of their eyes, it might be a tad dramatic, but not entirely untrue.

Letting go after a long-term relationship hurts both partners. (Unsplash)

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But as it so happens, initiating a break-up after a long-term relationship is also a terrifying prospect. And while an individual who has experienced both can testify that it is very different from the pain of being broken up with, the pain is real nonetheless.

Taking to Instagram on April 15, Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional counsellor based in Portland, shared five science-backed reasons to explain why the common act is always this difficult, even when a person knows in their mind why they need to break up.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Sunk cost and identity fusion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Sunk cost and identity fusion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The longer the relationship, the more the identity of one person gets built around that of their partner. “Research says that your partner literally becomes part of your self-concept,” explained Jeff. “Leaving isn't just losing them; it's losing a chunk of you. It's like losing your whole arm—just the whole thing.” 2. Intermittent reinforcement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The longer the relationship, the more the identity of one person gets built around that of their partner. “Research says that your partner literally becomes part of your self-concept,” explained Jeff. “Leaving isn't just losing them; it's losing a chunk of you. It's like losing your whole arm—just the whole thing.” 2. Intermittent reinforcement {{/usCountry}}

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Even in relationships that are not toxic, the ratio of good to bad periods creates what therapists call a variable reward schedule. According to Jeff, this is the same mechanism behind gambling addiction. “Your nervous system keeps betting on the good version coming back,” he shared.

3. Attachment theory and neuroscience

“This shows that separation from a long-term attachment figure activates the same brain regions as physical pain,” explained the therapist. “So when you think about leaving, your brain isn't being dramatic—it's genuinely registering it as a threat. That part of your brain will do absolutely everything it can to stop you.”

4. The oxytocin of it all

Oxytocin is a hormone and neurotransmitter produced in the hypothalamus that is popularly known as the “love hormone” for promoting trust, bonding and romantic attachment. In the case of long-term relationships, Jeff explained, “Years of physical closeness, touch, and hooking up mean your brain has been marinating in bonding hormones. Leaving means going cold turkey on a neurochemical you've had on tap for years. The withdrawal is frightening.”

5. Anticipated grief versus actual grief

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Studies show that people overestimate how bad they will feel long-term after a breakup, noted Jeff. However, in that moment, “the imagined future devastation feels completely real and stops them from leaving.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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