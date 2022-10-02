Tips to handle stress at workplace

In the platter of workplace stress, we all have our equal share and a research conducted by the American Institute of Stress states that 40% of individuals reported that their work-life is stressful and it affects their productivity. Stress, while unavoidable, is not unmanageable.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Dr Batra’s Healthcare, suggested, “To identify and track your stressors, maintain a journal and note down situations that trigger stress. This promotes mindfulness and helps with stress management. If not addressed at the right time, stress can worsen and lead to gastrointestinal upset, high blood pressure, and so on. Individuals may turn to substance misuse to distract themselves from workplace stressors.”

To treat the chronic effects of stress, he recommended that a holistic treatment works best. He said, “This is when the natural science of homeopathy comes into play. Homeopathy does not just treat the physical effects of stress but also deals with its psychological impact. Homeopathic treatment for stress also helps enhance the overall quality of life (QOL).”

Talking about dealing with stress in general and not just in workplace, Acharya Prashant, Vedanta Teacher at Founder of Prashant Advait Foundation, asserted, “Emergencies don't happen every day, but we live in the fear of those emergencies every day. Why is it that I have not filled up my life with something more meaningful and purposeful than worries? If you want to reclaim your life, the best way is to give it up to something worthy enough.”

He advised, “Have something so beautiful to live for, so that you don't have too much time to worry and be afraid. You dedicate yourself to something of beauty, something of truth, something of real importance. Something of importance beyond your little self. And then you find you just don't have the space, the time, the inclination to worry and do all those things. Immerse yourself in the right action. And then where is the space and the time to worry? Surely you are stealing time away from work, so you can indulge in worries and anxieties of all kinds.”

