Want to gain your partner's attention, interest? Relationship experts reveal how

You may have noticed power dynamics at play within a relationship, and romantic relationships haven’t been spared the duel however, with time, as relationships mature, partners get stronger and more experienced at trying to get the upper hand. This can be felt through the lack of attention, as partners get involved in other aspects of family or their work life.

Remember, we are in a relationship with the person we love not only because we love them but also because we imagine ourselves becoming old with them. Along with our promises, we hope we've found a partner who would stick with us through thick and thin and never leave us feeling lonely or alone but what if you find yourself wishing for your partner to notice you?

If we care about someone, we will find a way to express it and one of the simplest ways to do so is to pay attention to them since love and attention are directly linked to one another and are the keys for a relationship's success. As life goes on, the lack of attention pinches you and you wish that you could do something about it but fortunately, not all is lost and you can still spark the fire and gain your partner's attention and interest.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hussain Minawala, Founder of Beyond Thoughts, Counsellor, Vastu Consultant and Sacred Geometry Expert, suggested, “Respecting and appreciating each other is the finest method to get each other's attention. Spend time together and listen to each other; in a relationship, listening is the ultimate medicine and solution. Accept and live with each other's shortcomings rather than fussing and bickering over them.”

He added, “Everyone in this world has defects; no one is perfect, therefore accept and live with one other's flaws rather than nagging and fighting over them. When you are modest with your lover, he or she will undoubtedly be drawn to you.” He listed some tips to gain your partner's attention and interest:

• Cook for each other on a regular basis.

• Avoid fighting over minor details.

• Begin to appreciate one another.

• Avoid the bedrooms in the house's south-east corner.

• Keep a waterfall in the bedroom's north east corner.

• Before going to bed, always burn incense.

Sheetal Shaparia, Life Coach, Astrologer and Tasseographe, revealed, “Many relationships fail as they lack clarity in communication and understanding. It starts with losing your partner's attention. If you are more mindful about yourself and prioritize your partner, your relationship will grow stronger.” Adding to the list of tips, she recommended:

1. Know yourself - There is nothing more powerful or attractive than a person who knows themselves and their worth. Knowing what makes you, and being satisfied first as a person can actually help strengthen your relationship and gain the attention of your partner.

2. Be a good listener - It’s good to be able to speak your mind to your partner, but what’s better is also being a partner who can listen to understand, patiently. Listen, not to respond, but to understand your partner through their nuances as they communicate.

3. Make the small things matter - Once every two weeks, have a date night. On other days, you can do a chore together, spend quality time together, or simply go to a movie. The small things make the bigger picture. Even sharing a smile across a room full of people sparks interest. Vary the tasks and let the magic happen!

4. Check your behaviour - Are you someone who becomes critical of others when you don’t get things done your way? Do you keep complaining about small things? Are you inconsiderate of your partner? Ask yourself, do you want others to treat you the way you are treating them? Make adjustments. When you are wrong, own your mistake.