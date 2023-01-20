Ways to create healthier relationship with your partner: Expert shares tips

A relationship is a journey of two people through good times and struggles in order to ensure a safe space for both of them where they can grow and become better versions of themselves. Love is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world, and relationships are when two people decide to carry forward their lives together. However, after the initial phase of falling in love, a relationship becomes a long journey laden with challenges which requires two people to get over each of the hurdle with understanding, trust and loyalty. In order to create healthy relationships, we need to ensure that we understand the partner well enough to support them through all kinds of emotional, physical and mental struggles. It is a two-way street as well.

Psychologist Nicole LePera is known for sharing love and relationship-related insights on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. She addressed healthier relationships and what should be done to achieve the same in one of her recent Instagram posts. She further noted down the ways to ensure a healthier relationship:

Emotional state: The partner may go through emotional states which can be little difficult for them to navigate through. In such situations, we should not force them to feel a certain way, instead create a free space where they can flow through their own emotional states.

Support: Often people think that their partner is responsible for giving them all kinds of support. However, this can create unhealthy dependency in relationship. It is important to find support groups outside the relationship and different circles where you can embrace the individuality more.

Hobby: A hobby or an activity that interests the person should be taken up in a relationship. Learning to feel good and be happy encourages us to make our partners feel better too.

Appreciation: A small appreciation goes a long way. In a relationship, it is important to share moments where we learn to appreciate each other’s small actions and their presence in our lives.

Repair: Conflicts are part of every relationship. However, they should be repaired and shouldn’t be treated as the end of a relationship.

Communication: It is important to communicate the feelings, needs and expectations in clear words, instead of expecting that the partner can read minds.

Difficult conversations: Conversations that are difficult should be addressed. In order to make a healthy relationship, it is important to have the uncomfortable conversations too.