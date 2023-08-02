Ways to foster a mentally, physically and emotionally healthy learning environment in the classroom

Classrooms are the initial stage for any kid to learn how to be sociable with others however, many children are unable to interact with their classmates and since they are no longer engaging with others and participating in class activities, it inhibits their mental and physical development. According to studies, about 30% of students' academic performance has been negatively affected due to anxiety.

Maintaining a healthy environment for students in the classroom is essential for their overall development and helps students to grow intellectually. Furthermore, creating a positive and supportive classroom culture can help students feel safe, connected and motivated to learn and this includes promoting healthy habits, encouraging open communication and fostering a sense of belonging for all students.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anil Somani, Executive Chairman at FOSTIIMA Business School in Delhi, stated, “Monitoring student learning outcomes is one of the primary approaches to assess a physically, cognitively, and emotionally healthy learning environment in the classroom. When there is a strong bond between the student and the teacher, which is primarily only feasible through interactive learning, this can be done best. When learning is maximized, it indicates that everyone in the classroom is paying attention and actively engaged, which is why interactive learning is emphasised.”

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Managing Director of Cambridge Montessori Preschool and Daycare, shared, “It is ideal to provide a healthy environment for students throughout their early schooling days since it assists them in their overall development. Creating a healthy learning environment in the classroom involves a multifaceted approach that addresses the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of students. Teachers should encourage students to engage in regular physical activity, teach them healthy habits, and ensure that the classroom environment is clean and free of hazards to promote a healthy and physical environment for children.”

He suggested, “For emotional health, teachers should foster a sense of belonging by creating a positive and inclusive classroom culture, promoting open communication, and providing opportunities for students to connect with one another. Moreover, to promote mental health, teachers should support students in developing coping skills, teach stress-management techniques, and provide access to mental health resources as needed. By addressing all of these facets of health, teachers can create a learning environment that supports the child and promotes their overall well-being.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Gurpreet Arora, Founder of Make Me Pure, said, “Creating a healthy learning environment is crucial for student success. As a teacher, you can take steps to promote mental, physical, and emotional wellness in your classroom. From incorporating movement breaks to encouraging positive self-talk, there are many ways to foster a healthy learning environment for your students. Creating a positive and inclusive classroom culture is essential for promoting mental and emotional wellness.”

He recommended, “Encourage students to respect and support one another, and discourage bullying or exclusionary behaviour. Physical activity and movement breaks are essential for promoting physical and mental wellness in the classroom. Encourage your students to take short breaks throughout the day to stretch, move around, and get their blood flowing. In addition to promoting physical activity and healthy eating habits, it’s important to teach students mindfulness and stress management techniques. These skills can help students cope with the pressures of school and life outside of the classroom.”

In recent years, growing worries about mental and physical health among children and young adults have become a major dilemma. It is vital to recognise that providing a healthy atmosphere for students allows them to provide effective results in their education while also promoting their overall growth. Consequently, educational hubs will be able to teach future generations who will define the country's destiny.