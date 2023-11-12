close_game
What consistency in relationship looks like

Nov 12, 2023

From celebrating the wins to scheduling quality time together, here are a few ways by which consistency shows up in a relationship.

A relationship requires a lot of effort, understanding, loyalty, trust and connection. It requires two people to put in constant effort to create a healthy space for emotions and intimacy to thrive. A healthy relationship is a lot of work and being consistent helps in making it happy and safe. "Consistency in a relationship is like the steady beat in a song. Know what is coming and have that foundation. It's about showing up regularly, not just when it's convenient or when you're feeling extra generous. It's the day-to-day reliability that builds trust and deepens your connection with someone. We talk a lot about 'trust' in relationships - but don't talk enough about how trust is bred from reliability," wrote Therapist Divya Robin. She further noted down a few instances of what consistency in a relationship looks like:

Scheduling quality time together: Treating quality time together as a high priority in a relationship helps the partner to understand their value in the relationship. Making conscious efforts to schedule quality time together also helps in creating better connections.

Knowing the other's past: we should be aware of the triggers, trauma, past experiences of the other person to help them through the difficult times. It will also help us to become more aware of them as a person and know their patterns.

Setting clear boundaries: While it is important that we provide love and attention to the other person, we should also keep ourselves as a priority and set clear boundaries. We should know that our needs and expectations are equally important in the relationship and state them.

Celebrating milestones: We should be the biggest cheerleader of the other person and vice versa. Celebrating small and big wins helps in knowing that we have our partner by our side.

Understanding each other: We should understand each other with intent. It is not mandatory that we always agree on everything – but even through the differences, we should be respectful.

