 What to do when your relationship feels on the brink? 5 ways to turn things around - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What to do when your relationship feels on the brink? 5 ways to turn things around

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 23, 2024 08:23 PM IST

From calling out the things that we are not okay with to being vulnerable, here are a few ways to turn things around for better in a relationship.

In a relationship, it is important to feel sure about the other person. However, sometimes we may feel that the relationship is not working out. "Being in a relationship in which you feel unwanted and unloved hurts. It doesn’t matter if your partner is stressed, busy or emotionally unavailable. You are still not getting what you need from your relationship and that hurts. You’re not being too sensitive or expecting too much. You’re hurting and that pain is justified. But what are you going to do about it? Because you have talked about this. You have brought it up again and again," wrote Relationship Coach Marlena Tillhon.

Things to do when our relationship feels on the brink (Unsplash)
Things to do when our relationship feels on the brink (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: How to end a relationship in a healthy way

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Things to do when our relationship feels on the brink

Communicate: Communication forms one of the foundation blocks of a healthy relationship. It is important to clarify and communicate our emotions to the partner so that there is no space for misunderstanding. When the relationship starts to feel unhealthy, we should communicate the way we feel to the partner.

Be vulnerable: instead of getting into the vicious cycle of blame games, we should get vulnerable and talk to our partners. We should express our concerns to the partner without making them feel that they are responsible for making us feel hurt.

Let ourselves go: We should constantly keep putting in effort to make the situation better – however, we should let go of the things that we restrict ourselves and put limits on. We should stretch our boundaries and allow ourselves to explore spaces where we did not allow ourselves before.

Get real: Instead of sticking to the ideas of relationship that we believed in before, we should have a reality check and try to get real in the relationship. This will help us to identify the problem areas better.

Call it out: We should refrain from getting into denial, and instead call out the things that we are not okay with.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Relationships / What to do when your relationship feels on the brink? 5 ways to turn things around
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On