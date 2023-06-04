Having healthy boundaries are needed for every person. We should know how to put limitations for others in the way they treat us, and the way they behave around us, in order to maintain our own sanity. "Opening Spaces for Boundaries. Boundaries define who we are, they are the key to our identity," wrote Therapist Susanne Wolf as she explained the need for boundaries and why they are important for everyone. Especially when we have difficulties in saying no and we are filled with self-doubt, we are prone to be exploited by others – we need to set certain boundaries in order to maintain healthy relationships with others. Why are boundaries so important?(Unsplash)

Why are boundaries so important? Susanne Wolf shared the reasons. Take a look:

They define who we are: We are made of our own set of values and ethics. When we set certain boundaries, it helps others to understand more about ourselves.

Strengthen self-esteem: Once we have set strict boundaries and we know how to maintain them, our self-esteem grows and we feel better as a person – more confident and full of trust in ourselves.

Keep life in order: Boundaries help in maintaining order and balance in life and help others understand our perspective on life.

Develop healthy independence: This further helps us feel more liberated and independent. We are full of confidence, and we can navigate through life by ourselves, without growing unhealthy dependence on others.

Promote us and our goals: Everyone has their set of ambitions and visions. When we set boundaries, it helps others understand us and the goals we have for the future.

Improve relationships: When people learn to respect the boundaries, it instantly makes the relationship a healthier and safer space for the people involved. This further boosts growth.

Support mental health: Healthy boundaries support our mental health and our wellness, and we are able to define our own priorities.

