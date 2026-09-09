Why do you feel lonely even when you’re surrounded by people? A psychologist explains the hidden reason

Have you ever felt lonely even when you are surrounded by people? You may be sitting with friends, spending time with family, attending a party, or working with colleagues, and yet feel completely alone inside. This is more common than we think. Loneliness is not always about having nobody around you. It is often about feeling that nobody truly understands you, sees you, or knows what you are really going through. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s series ‘Things We Don’t Talk About,’ we spoke to Nupur Dhakephalkar, founder and chief clinical psychologist at Centre for Mental Health, Pune, to understand what emotional disconnection looks like.

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Why doesn’t being social always ease loneliness?

“Research shows that loneliness is not about the number of people in our lives, but about the quality of our connections,” said Nupur. You can have hundreds of contacts on your phone and still feel lonely. On the other hand, having even one or two people with whom you can be yourself can create a strong sense of connection. Sometimes, what we miss is not company, but emotional closeness.

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Sometimes, what we miss is not company, but emotional closeness.

{{^usCountry}} According to Nupur, there are different reasons why someone might feel lonely around others. Sometimes we are afraid of being judged, rejected, or misunderstood, so we hide parts of ourselves. We may laugh, talk, and participate in conversations, but keep our real thoughts and feelings to ourselves. When people only know the version of us that we show to the world, we can begin to feel lonely because nobody really knows the person we are inside. Past experiences matter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Nupur, there are different reasons why someone might feel lonely around others. Sometimes we are afraid of being judged, rejected, or misunderstood, so we hide parts of ourselves. We may laugh, talk, and participate in conversations, but keep our real thoughts and feelings to ourselves. When people only know the version of us that we show to the world, we can begin to feel lonely because nobody really knows the person we are inside. Past experiences matter {{/usCountry}}

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Nupur highlighted that past experiences can also play a role. If you have experienced rejection, criticism, emotional neglect, trauma, or relationships where you did not feel safe, trusting others can become difficult. You may want closeness but also feel afraid of it. As a result, you may be physically close to people but emotionally distant from them.

What happens when loneliness persists?

“Loneliness can also create a difficult cycle. When we feel lonely, we may become more sensitive to signs that people do not like us or do not want us,” explained Nupur. We might overthink a friend's short reply, feel hurt when someone does not call, or assume that we are being left out. Sometimes, these feelings make us withdraw even further, making it harder to form the connections we actually need.

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Social media can add to this feeling. We may constantly see pictures of people laughing with friends, travelling, celebrating, and appearing happy. This can make us feel as though everyone else has meaningful relationships except us. But photographs and social media posts rarely show the full reality of people's lives.

According to Nupur, feeling lonely does not mean there is something wrong with you. It is not a sign that you are weak, boring, or unlikeable. Loneliness is simply a signal that something important is missing: a sense of connection, belonging, or emotional safety.

Feeling lonely does not mean there is something wrong with you.

How to deal with loneliness?

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The opposite of loneliness is not being surrounded by more people. It is feeling connected. Sometimes, all we need is one person with whom we can take off the mask, speak honestly, and feel accepted for who we really are. Because sometimes, the loneliest place in the world is a crowded room where nobody knows the real you.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.