Balance is not just about accommodating others - it is also about honouring your own needs and limitations hence, whether it is at work or in your personal relationships, setting boundaries is essential for ensuring that your needs are respected. When it comes to maintaining balance and managing your well-being, it is crucial to prioritise yourself and communicate your boundaries clearly and assertively. Women's guide: Empowering tips to achieve healthy work life balance (Photo by Suggest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bistriti Poddar, Writer and TedX speaker, suggested daily routine tips that women must follow to have healthy work life balance -

Prioritise Tasks: Mastering task prioritization helps you differentiate between what's urgent and essential. Allocate your focus effectively each day, ensuring that you address critical tasks without becoming overwhelmed by less significant duties. It’s about working smarter, not harder, to maximize productivity and minimise stress. Learn to Say ‘No’: Saying no is a powerful tool for preserving work-life balance. It involves setting clear boundaries and declining additional responsibilities that do not align with your priorities. By doing so, you protect your time and energy for tasks and activities that truly matter, preventing burnout and ensuring you remain focused on your goals. Empower Your Team: Empowering your team means delegating tasks and trusting in their capabilities to handle responsibilities independently. A strong, autonomous team reduces the need for your constant oversight, freeing up your time for strategic leadership tasks. It fosters a sense of ownership and confidence among team members, enhancing overall team productivity and morale.

Devanshi Tripathi, Founder of North Star Cafe at Bengaluru's HSR Layout, shared, “In addition to setting boundaries, prioritizing self-care is paramount. You can’t pour from an empty cup, so it's essential to take time to recharge and replenish your energy reserves. This might involve carving out time for activities that nourish your mind, body, and soul, whether it’s through exercise, meditation, hobbies or simply taking a break to relax.”

She concluded, “By asserting your boundaries and prioritising self-care, you empower yourself to maintain a healthy balance in all aspects of your life, allowing you to show up as your best self both professionally and personally. It’s important to note that finding balance is an ongoing journey, so be kind to yourself and make self-care a non-negotiable priority.”