Rocks To Cocktails - World Whisky Day Revealed How India’s Drinking Habits Are Shifting

In a world where once whisky was only swirled, sniffed and savoured on the rocks, India has been plunging into new territory and proving that this storied spirit has a place in modern mixology. The era of whisky cocktails is here and seems here to stay with mixologists across the country dreaming up new and exciting ways to use India’s favourite spirit. On the occasion of World Whisky Day, across India, bars and mixologists dove into exploring the potential of whisky in cocktails and unpacking how that shifting narrative will shape the whisky space going forward. The celebration also landed at a moment when the underlying market data makes India's relationship with whisky worth examining in some detail.

Bars, restaurants, and lounges are where that premiumisation plays out most visibly, and it too is expanding. The Indian pub, bar, café and lounge market reached $2.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit $5.8 billion by 2033. With over 65,000 bars now catering to a growing market in step with India's evolving pub culture, tastes are evolving alongside it. Bar-goers don’t want more of the classics when they visit a new bar; they want to be wowed, not just by the experience, but by creativity in their cocktail glass.

India is the world's second-largest consumer and third-largest producer of whisky by volume, with domestic consumption recorded at 307 million litres, but for decades, how we drank whisky remained largely unchanged. While gin went through its renaissance, becoming positioned at the helm of the country’s creative mixology wave, whisky fell behind in terms of modern appeal. While devotees worshipped at the altar of purity, a new evolving market was creeping into the zeitgeist - whisky as a cocktail base for premium cocktails.

Four Bars Reimagine Cocktail Culture Against this backdrop, One Big Experiment - an edition of Whisky Experiments by Johnnie Walker Black Label celebrated the versatility of the spirit and how to answer a simple single question. What can whisky become in a cocktail glass? Whisky by nature is a layered spirit, especially in the case of a blended scotch like Johnnie Walker Black Label which combines the complexity of over 29 fine single malts, aged over a 12 year period, it offers a broad spectrum of distinct flavour notes to draw from and pair with.

Through an evening at Stir Art Gallery in New Delhi, four iconic bars used four central flavour profiles to answer it with aplomb. At the Coffee Zone, award winning mixologist, Navjyot Singh of Lair (New Delhi), in collaboration with Araku Coffee, drew on India’s rich coffee culture while tying in the potential for whisky to disrupt another space that has remained largely unchanged for decades.

At Fruity, handled by Kolkata's Nutcase, fruit appeared in every form - fresh, preserved, candied, fermented to emphasise a quiet but firm point that fruity need not mean sweet. They drew on Johnnie Walker’s origins as a grocer brand and tied in fresh produce inventive ways.

Also Read: World Whiskey Day: Unique Whiskey Cocktail Recipes You’ll Love

The Fresh Zone was where Bar Spirit Forward from Bengaluru worked against expectations. The zone carried aqua notes and floral accents, but the drinks were less predictable: a butterscotch, Thai tea, Oreo cookies - ‘fresh’ as you’d never seen it before. Spicy, brought to life by Mumbai's Americano, treated heat as a structural element rather than garnish, emphasising local Indian ingredients. It displayed how simple ingredients that India has had in its cultural pantry for centuries can play into a modern menu. The zone had a point of view, and it held.

What Whisky Experiments and the explorations on World Whisky Day ultimately illustrate is a lag that the numbers don’t make plain. India consumes whisky at a scale second only to China, yet the creative conversation around the spirit, whisky as a canvas rather than a category, is only now catching up with that volume. Gin got there first, partly because it arrived without the weight of tradition. Whisky is arriving the same way, just later, and through the back door of the bar menu, but is already making it clear that this is a trend built to last.