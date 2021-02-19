Russian flights to Egyptian resorts to resume after five years

Direct flights from Russia to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada will resume in March after more than five years, the head of Egypt’s civil aviation authority told Reuters on Thursday.

Flights to the two popular tourist destinations were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

Russia's Nordwind Airlines has submitted a request to start flights to both towns from March 28, Ashraf Noweir said.

