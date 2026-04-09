There are phases in life where you keep going, keep showing up, keep doing everything you are supposed to and yet something inside you feels off. You might not even remember the last time you felt absolute joy or laughed your heart out. And that can feel unsettling. Because from the outside, everything looks fine, but on the inside, you feel disconnected. If this feels familiar, you are not broken, and your happiness is not gone forever; it’s just buried under everything you have been carrying for too long.

5 tips to find peace again when life feels too hard to handle(Freepik)

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You don’t need a complete life overhaul to feel better. Sometimes, it starts with small, intentional shifts that slowly bring you back to yourself.

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1. Write 50 things that bring you joy

This might feel excessive at first, but that’s the point. Your mind is used to stopping early, especially when it comes to your own happiness. When you push past that resistance, something interesting happens, and you start remembering parts of yourself you forgot. Notice patterns in what you write. Maybe it’s nature, certain people, music, movement, or quiet moments. This list becomes your personal map back to feeling something real again.

2. Schedule and take out time for yourself

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{{^usCountry}} You are used to fitting yourself in ‘if there’s time.’ But there’s rarely extra time, is there? Instead, put yourself on your own calendar first. Treat your well-being like a priority, not a reward you earn after exhaustion. When you start doing this, your energy begins to shift. You stop waiting for permission to feel good and start choosing it. 3. Try something you will be bad at {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You are used to fitting yourself in ‘if there’s time.’ But there’s rarely extra time, is there? Instead, put yourself on your own calendar first. Treat your well-being like a priority, not a reward you earn after exhaustion. When you start doing this, your energy begins to shift. You stop waiting for permission to feel good and start choosing it. 3. Try something you will be bad at {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} You don’t need to excel at everything you try. In fact, joy often lives in the opposite space where there is no pressure to perform. Try something new just for the experience. It could be dancing, painting, learning a language, or even cooking a new recipe. When you let yourself be a beginner again, you reconnect with presence, and that’s where joy quietly returns. 4. Reconnect with someone who feels like home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You don’t need to excel at everything you try. In fact, joy often lives in the opposite space where there is no pressure to perform. Try something new just for the experience. It could be dancing, painting, learning a language, or even cooking a new recipe. When you let yourself be a beginner again, you reconnect with presence, and that’s where joy quietly returns. 4. Reconnect with someone who feels like home {{/usCountry}}

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There’s always that one person who shifts your energy without even trying. Being around them feels easy, grounding, and real. Reach out to them. Spend time in that space. Sometimes, you don’t need advice or solutions; you need to be around an energy that reminds you of who you are underneath the stress.

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5. Let go of what was never yours to carry

Not everything you feel belongs to you. You pick up stress, expectations, and emotional weight from the world around you without even realising it. Take a moment to pause and ask yourself: What am I holding onto that isn’t actually mine? Creating even a little space from that weight can feel like relief. And in that space, something softer has room to return.

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You don’t need to chase big, overwhelming happiness. You sometimes need to lower the bar and keep it simple.

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Disclaimer: This content is for general guidance and may not reflect everyone’s experience. If you’re struggling emotionally, consider reaching out to a trusted person or a mental health professional for support.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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