Meditation and affirmations are often talked about as quick solutions for stress, anxiety, and personal growth. Many people start these practices hoping to feel calmer, happier, or more confident within a few days. But the reality is that the biggest changes happen gradually and you barely notice them.

8 truths about meditation and affirmations you should know about(Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you have ever wondered whether meditation or affirmations are really working, understanding these 8 things may help you better understand the process.

ALSO READ: Box breathing: How to calm your mind in 60 seconds using this meditation technique

1. Most people quit just before things start to change

One of the biggest mistakes people make is giving up too soon. The first month of meditation can feel uneventful, and you may wonder if anything is happening at all. However, you may start noticing meaningful shifts during the second month. Consistency matters more than immediate results. Sometimes the breakthrough comes just after you feel like quitting.

2. Your mind does not become silent

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Many beginners believe meditation should stop all thoughts. In reality, your mind may continue producing thoughts just as it always has. The difference is that you become less attached to them. Instead of fighting every thought, you learn to observe it and let it pass. 3. Stress lives in the body too {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many beginners believe meditation should stop all thoughts. In reality, your mind may continue producing thoughts just as it always has. The difference is that you become less attached to them. Instead of fighting every thought, you learn to observe it and let it pass. 3. Stress lives in the body too {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Stress is not only something you experience mentally. It can also manifest physically as tension, fatigue, headaches, or restlessness. Understanding that stress is stored in the body shifts how you approach healing. Meditation helps you become more aware of these physical responses and gradually release them. 4. An active mind is not a sign of failure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stress is not only something you experience mentally. It can also manifest physically as tension, fatigue, headaches, or restlessness. Understanding that stress is stored in the body shifts how you approach healing. Meditation helps you become more aware of these physical responses and gradually release them. 4. An active mind is not a sign of failure {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If your thoughts seem louder during meditation, it does not mean you are doing it wrong. In many cases, it means the process is working. Thoughts that have been buried beneath daily distractions begin to surface. Rather than seeing this as a failure, think of it as your mind clearing out what it no longer needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If your thoughts seem louder during meditation, it does not mean you are doing it wrong. In many cases, it means the process is working. Thoughts that have been buried beneath daily distractions begin to surface. Rather than seeing this as a failure, think of it as your mind clearing out what it no longer needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: 7 ways to quiet your mind

5. Affirmations work deeper than you think

Many people assume affirmations are simply positive words repeated every day. However, their real impact goes deeper. Affirmations can help train your nervous system to feel safer, calmer, and more confident. Saying the words is only the first step. The deeper transformation happens gradually.

6. The biggest changes often go unnoticed

Personal growth rarely arrives with a dramatic announcement. One day, you may realize that something which once upset or overwhelmed you no longer affects you the same way. You may not even remember when the change happened.

7. Meditation helps you reconnect with yourself

Meditation can help you reconnect with the version of yourself beneath stress, expectations, and constant distractions. You may begin the practice thinking that it would bring you peace, but along the way, you often discover a deeper understanding of who you are.

8. What matters most happens outside the meditation session

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The true measure of meditation is not how you feel while sitting quietly with your eyes closed. It is how you respond to everyday life. If you are more patient, less reactive, and better able to handle challenges, then the practice is doing exactly what it is meant to do.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: 3 breathing techniques that can help you relieve stress

Disclaimer: Meditation and affirmations are personal practices, and results can vary from person to person. This article is for informational and self-development purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON