Are digital poojas as effective as traditional rituals? Spiritual expert answers

This digital era is significantly changing the world and our life dynamics. Earlier, we used the internet for work and communication; now we use it for everyday needs. From ordering food to finding partners, it has now been integrated into our spiritual dynamics as well. Digital prayer or pooja is not new and has been a significant part of the spiritual age for the last decade. But the question here is- Are these effective as traditional rituals? In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dayanand Kamble, founder of Book My Pooja, Bengaluru, decoded how it’s different from traditional pooja.

Digital pooja vs traditional pooja: which is more effective.(Unsplash)

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Digital pooja vs traditional one?

Explaining about the concept, Kamble quoted, “The morning after Maha Shivratri, a colleague called me from California, slightly unsettled. She had performed the Rudra Abhishek over a livestream from Varanasi, phone propped on her mandir shelf, rudraksha mala in hand, fasting through the night, and doing everything right. ‘Does it still count?’ she asked.

Every temple carries its own energy, its consecration, its centuries of continuous worship, its sanctified geography. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} The question itself is telling. Hidden within it is a belief we rarely examine: that faith depends on a predefined format, that devotion is somehow more valid if it is ‘offline.’ As someone who has facilitated over one lakh poojas since 2022, serving families across India and globally, I’ve seen this not as philosophy, but as lived experience. Interestingly, those most at ease with digital rituals are often the most devout. The anxiety tends to come from elsewhere.” What gives a ritual meaning? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The question itself is telling. Hidden within it is a belief we rarely examine: that faith depends on a predefined format, that devotion is somehow more valid if it is ‘offline.’ As someone who has facilitated over one lakh poojas since 2022, serving families across India and globally, I’ve seen this not as philosophy, but as lived experience. Interestingly, those most at ease with digital rituals are often the most devout. The anxiety tends to come from elsewhere.” What gives a ritual meaning? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Are digital poojas effective?” is a comforting question. Kamble highlighted that it allows us to debate technology instead of confronting something deeper: many of us have inherited the motions of ritual, not always the meaning behind them. At the heart of any pooja lies sankalpa, the priest’s invocation, and the devotee’s intent. These are what direct the energy of the ritual, not merely the physical setting. Does sacred space still matter? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Are digital poojas effective?” is a comforting question. Kamble highlighted that it allows us to debate technology instead of confronting something deeper: many of us have inherited the motions of ritual, not always the meaning behind them. At the heart of any pooja lies sankalpa, the priest’s invocation, and the devotee’s intent. These are what direct the energy of the ritual, not merely the physical setting. Does sacred space still matter? {{/usCountry}}

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Every temple carries its own energy, its consecration, its centuries of continuous worship, its sanctified geography. That is real. However, in a digital pooja, the priest remains physically present within that sacred space, performing the ritual on your behalf. He becomes the conduit. Your screen does not replace the sacred geography. This is how proxy ritual has always functioned in Hinduism.

Why can digital feel different?

Remote worship is not new. Families have long relied on priests to perform rituals for those who were absent, unwell, or unable to travel. The ritual was never contingent on physical presence. Intention has always travelled. If a pooja feels less real on a screen, perhaps the issue is not the screen, but that, stripped of the temple and its atmosphere, we are left alone with our own attention.

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Families have long relied on priests to perform rituals for those who were absent, unwell, or unable to travel. (Unsplash)

Kamble said, “The real divide is not digital versus traditional. It is conscious versus mechanical. Technology does not weaken faith; it exposes it. Strip away the setting, the incense and the rhythm you grew up with.”

What is left of your devotion then?

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Digital platforms are not replacing ritual. They are revealing what we come to it for, the divine, or the comfort of the familiar. Because ultimately, the altar was never the point.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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