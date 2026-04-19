'Ghost' waiter scares child at Varanasi restaurant, viral video sparks outrage: 'Childhood trauma created successfully'

Take a look at the video below:

In the video, shared on the eatery’s official Instagram page, a young boy is seen growing visibly uncomfortable as the costumed staff member moves closer to him. Within seconds, the child breaks down in tears and repeatedly pleads, “Please papa nahi,” clearly overwhelmed by fear. Despite his distress, the act continues, with no immediate intervention from the parents visible in the clip.

A clip from Kankal Horror Restaurant has sparked criticism online after a staff member dressed as a ghost was seen approaching diners to scare them. While some customers appeared to enjoy the act, one moment in particular has drawn sharp reactions.

Dining out today goes beyond just food, with many restaurants experimenting with immersive themes and interactive concepts to attract customers. But one such experience in Varanasi has come under fire after a viral video showed a young child being left terrified by a staged “horror” act.

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How did social media react? The video has racked up over 60 million views, with many criticising both the restaurant and the adults present for allowing the situation to escalate. Many users said the moment crossed a line from entertainment to distress. Some users also raised safety concerns, arguing that intense scare tactics could have serious consequences.

“It’s not funny. That child is genuinely scared. Seeing him crying, begging ‘nahi papa… nahi papa’ broke my heart,” one user commented.

“Childhood trauma created successfully,” wrote another.

“People are so weird nowadays such a negative energy and you are taking kids to such places,” commented another.

“the mom is shooting the poor guy,this is so ridiculous...if his dad is not helping now in this situation how will the child trust his parents later when he seriously needs them? Pathetic,” wrote one user.

“There is a very fine line between fun and non-consensual fun which may be traumatic for few children. No wonder if they lose trust in their parents forever,” said one user.

“Kids are here to eat and be happy...whats the point making them cry by frightening them. The ghost is unreal but the fear is real,” remarked one user.

Located in the Chetganj area, Kankal Horror Restaurant promotes itself as a horror-themed dining spot where staff dressed as ghosts and skeletons interact with guests. While the concept has gained traction on social media for its novelty, the latest video has triggered a discussion about boundaries in themed entertainment.