Buddha Purnima 2026: A certified coach shares Buddha's teaching on the art of letting go

Buddha Purnima in 2026 is on May 1, 2026, according to Drink Panchang. And, this year marks Lord Buddha's 2588th birth anniversary. On the spiritual day of Buddha Purnima, many people reflect on and follow Buddha's teachings, whose message of mindfulness and compassion continues to guide people globally.

Why is Buddha Purnima celebrated on a full moon day?

A representative image of Gautam Buddha.(Pexel)

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Buddha Purnima is named after the full moon (Purnima) in the Hindu lunar month of Vaishakha, when Gautam Buddha was born. On this spiritually full moon day, his teachings about awareness and freedom from suffering are often revisited by millions of spiritual believers. Hence, a certified life coach, Sangeeta, shares her journey of self-healing and meditation with Buddha's teachings.

Also Read May 2026 Horoscope: A US tarot reader shares the monthly predictions for each zodiac sign

How does the Buddhist art of letting go help with mindfulness and self-healing?

Coach Sangeeta began her journey into the art of letting go through Vipassana meditation, which involves observing sensations in the body. The purpose is to increase awareness of your own life experiences and to understand the truth of impermanence. It teaches that nothing is permanent and that everything changes.

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{{^usCountry}} This practice will encourage people to simply watch what happens in their bodies and minds, rather than judging or resisting it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This practice will encourage people to simply watch what happens in their bodies and minds, rather than judging or resisting it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process How effective is a Vipassana meditation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process How effective is a Vipassana meditation? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sangeeta says her own experience began during a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat in April 2019. The first few days were not easy. Through the practice, she began to notice how sensations constantly change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sangeeta says her own experience began during a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat in April 2019. The first few days were not easy. Through the practice, she began to notice how sensations constantly change. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read What is Kundalini meditation? A spiritual guru explains chakras and inner energy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read What is Kundalini meditation? A spiritual guru explains chakras and inner energy {{/usCountry}}

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“When I started Vipassana meditation, I experienced aches and heaviness in different parts of my body. At times, it felt as if the whole body was tied up. But the teaching is simple, just observe. Don’t react. With time, the pain starts dissolving,” she says.

What is the connection between mindfulness and the art of letting go?

“Mindfulness helps people release emotional patterns that quietly shape their lives”, says Coach Sangeeta.

Buddha taught that suffering arises from craving and attachment. When we release craving and attachment through mindfulness, suffering naturally comes to an end.

How can you start living consciously?

According to Sangeeta, releasing emotional stress can change how people experience life.

Mindfulness can help people take control of their life choices. What we need to shift is moving from unconscious creation to conscious creation. When you practise awareness, you sit in the driver’s seat of your life instead of feeling like a victim of circumstances.

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Once suffering stored in the body is released, the flow of energy is restored, your awareness rises, and you begin creating your life consciously. The power to create lies in the present moment, when you are clear about what you want and connected with your true self and the universe.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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