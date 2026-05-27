If you have ever noticed flashes of color crossing your mind while meditating, you are not alone. Many people experience a range of colors, lights, and visual sensations during meditation. In spiritual practices, these colors are often believed to reflect your emotional state, inner energy, or the things that your mind and body may be processing at that moment.

Do you see colors during meditation? Here's what they mean(Pinterest)

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While every experience is personal, certain colors are commonly connected with specific emotions, energies, and feelings. Here’s what these meditation colors are often believed to mean.

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Red

Seeing red during meditation may suggest that your mind is focusing on security, survival, or physical energy. It can appear when you need grounding or when your body and emotions are asking for strength, balance, and stability in daily life.

Orange

Orange is often linked to creativity and emotions. If you see this color, it may reflect a need to express yourself more freely, enjoy life more openly, or reconnect with activities that bring you happiness and inspiration.

Yellow

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{{^usCountry}} Yellow is commonly connected with self-belief and clear thinking. Seeing yellow during meditation may indicate that you are gaining confidence, finding motivation, or seeking direction and clarity in your life. Green {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yellow is commonly connected with self-belief and clear thinking. Seeing yellow during meditation may indicate that you are gaining confidence, finding motivation, or seeking direction and clarity in your life. Green {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Green is strongly associated with emotional healing and love. This color may appear when you are healing from emotional pain, focusing on relationships, or learning to be kinder to yourself and others. Blue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green is strongly associated with emotional healing and love. This color may appear when you are healing from emotional pain, focusing on relationships, or learning to be kinder to yourself and others. Blue {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Blue often represents honesty and communication. If this color appears during meditation, it may be encouraging you to speak your truth, express your feelings more openly, or improve communication in your personal life. Indigo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blue often represents honesty and communication. If this color appears during meditation, it may be encouraging you to speak your truth, express your feelings more openly, or improve communication in your personal life. Indigo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Indigo is connected with intuition and deeper awareness. Seeing this color may suggest that you are becoming more aware of your inner thoughts, instincts, or spiritual understanding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indigo is connected with intuition and deeper awareness. Seeing this color may suggest that you are becoming more aware of your inner thoughts, instincts, or spiritual understanding. {{/usCountry}}

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White

White is often seen as a calming, peaceful color during meditation. It may reflect emotional clarity, spiritual protection, or a feeling of calm connection with yourself and the world around you.

Pink

Pink is linked with softness, kindness, and emotional warmth. This color may appear when your heart needs comfort, healing, or emotional peace.

Violet

Violet is often connected with personal growth and spiritual change. Seeing this color may suggest that you are undergoing an important emotional or spiritual transformation.

Black

Black is not always negative in meditation. It can represent deep rest, hidden emotions, or inner healing. Sometimes this color appears when you are processing emotions you may not yet fully understand.

Brown

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Brown is connected with stability and staying rooted in reality. Seeing this color may remind you to slow down, stay balanced, and focus on practical matters in your life.

Gold

Gold is often associated with spiritual wisdom and positive energy. This color may appear when you feel guided, hopeful, or connected to a deeper sense of purpose.

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Silver

Silver is linked with intuition, emotional sensitivity, and inner awareness. Seeing silver during meditation may suggest that you are becoming more connected to your instincts and emotions.

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When you notice colors during meditation, try asking yourself: “What am I being invited to notice within myself?” Sometimes, the colors you see may reflect emotions, thoughts, or energies that need your attention.

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Disclaimer: The meanings of meditation colors are based on spiritual and personal belief systems and are not scientifically proven.This article is intended for informational and self-reflection purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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