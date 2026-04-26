If you look closely at the world today, you will see faces wearing smiles that hide the tiredness of everyday life. Life has become so busy that whenever you talk to someone, you often hear that they need a break from life. It does not mean they want to stop living; they just want a mental break and a chance to calm their racing minds.

Struggling to meditate without feeling restless? Osho's Ma Dharm Jyoti explains why in an exclusive interview(Left image credit - Pinterest)

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Well, in situations like this, meditation is often seen as the answer. But for many people, it does not feel easy. The moment they try to sit quietly, they feel restless, while some say they do not have time in their already packed schedules.

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When we spoke to Ma Dharm Jyoti at Osho Dham, a long-time disciple of Osho, meditation suddenly felt less complicated and much more real.

One of the first things she clears is a common misunderstanding: “Meditation is not just something you do for a few minutes. It is not just a technique,” she says. “Technique is only the beginning. Then you have to live it.”

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Ma Dharm Jyoti at Osho Dham, Delhi

{{^usCountry}} Q: In today’s busy life, how can we include meditation in our daily routine? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Q: In today’s busy life, how can we include meditation in our daily routine? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ma Dharm Jyoti: Osho has given many meditation techniques. Each one has two parts. First, you prepare yourself to become silent, and the second part is when silence happens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ma Dharm Jyoti: Osho has given many meditation techniques. Each one has two parts. First, you prepare yourself to become silent, and the second part is when silence happens. {{/usCountry}}

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Meditation begins when the mind becomes calm. Slowly, you start becoming aware and begin to observe your thoughts instead of getting lost in them. Right now, most of us feel we are our thoughts. But in meditation, you create a little distance. You realise that beyond the mind, there is something else: your awareness.

When you meditate, the mind does not disappear; it simply becomes quieter. And instead of the mind controlling you, you start becoming its master. Techniques are just the starting point. Over time, meditation becomes a way of living. You bring awareness to everything you do.

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So don’t separate meditation from life. Let your daily work also become meditation. In the beginning, if life feels too busy, take out 3 to 5 days to learn meditation properly, and then you can slowly bring it into your routine.

Q: Why does meditation feel uncomfortable or unsettling for many people?

Ma Dharm Jyoti: First, understand this clearly: Meditation is not concentration. Concentration means forcing your mind to focus on one thing. Meditation is simply being aware, without forcing anything.

The discomfort comes from emotions we have been holding inside for years. Since childhood, we suppress anger, sadness, and many other feelings. Osho’s methods focus on releasing these emotions through crying, laughing, shouting, or even dancing. Unless you release this inner pressure, it is very difficult to sit silently.

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So if you are a beginner, don’t force yourself to sit still. Start with active meditation; move your body, shake, dance, express yourself. This helps your energy settle.

Q: Why does sitting quietly not work for beginners?

Ma Dharm Jyoti: Because the mind is too active. A beginner cannot suddenly sit in silence. That’s why Osho introduced active techniques like Kundalini Meditation, Dynamic Meditation, and Nataraj Meditation.

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For example, in Kundalini Meditation, you start by shaking your body. This helps release blocked energy. Today, most of us live too much in our heads; we are always thinking. These techniques help bring balance by involving the body and emotions.

Q: Can listening to Osho’s teachings help?

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Ma Dharm Jyoti: Yes, very much. Even listening for 30 minutes a day can bring clarity. His words are simple but very deep. Many times, you will feel like he is answering your personal questions.

Q: Why do some therapists say not to meditate when someone is feeling low?

Ma Dharm Jyoti: Therapists usually work with the mind: thoughts and emotions. Meditation goes beyond the mind. It helps you see that you are not your thoughts.

If someone is already disturbed and you ask them to sit silently, it can feel overwhelming, and they might not be able to do it. That’s why preparation is important. Active techniques help release tension first, and only then can silence come naturally.

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Q: What would you say to someone who feels hopeless? Will meditation work for them?

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Ma Dharm Jyoti: You cannot force anyone. They have to choose. But you can encourage them. You can ask them to try something new and give themselves 2 or 3 days.

Also, meditating in a group helps a lot in the beginning. There is a shared energy that supports everyone.

Q: Does meditation improve concentration?

Ma Dharm Jyoti: Yes. Meditation itself is not concentration, but it naturally improves it. After meditating, you can focus better and work with full attention. You become more efficient. Things that took hours can be done faster because your mind is no longer distracted.

Q: How can we understand the difference between concentration and meditation?

Ma Dharm Jyoti: Concentration is like a torch; you focus light on one point. Meditation is like a lamp; the light spreads everywhere. There is awareness, but no force.

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ALSO READ: 7 signs of a spiritual awakening that may feel like a 'curse' but are not

Ma Dharm Jyoti reminds us that meditation is not separate from life, but a way of living. Instead of forcing yourself to be calm, start by releasing what you have been holding inside. When the inner noise settles, silence comes naturally.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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