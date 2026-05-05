Food is medicine: A spirituality expert explains the purpose and benefits of spiritual health

In a fast-moving world where wellness often feels complicated, spiritual health brings the focus back to something simple, and how we live every day. According to Rajagopalan K S from the Aathman Awareness Centre Team, true well-being is not just about physical fitness or mental calm, but a balance between the body, mind and Aathman (soul).

Spiritual wellness.

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“A yogi must learn to respect this beautiful body gifted by God,” he says, adding that these three elements are deeply connected. When one is affected, the others naturally follow.

A deeper connection between body, mind and soul

Meditation is not limited to sitting quietly or calming the mind. It is also about carrying that awareness into everyday actions, like how we eat, breathe, and interact with the world.

Quoting HH Guruji Sundar, he shares, “Body is the temple where the soul dwells, and the mind is the bridge between the two.” This idea highlights the importance of maintaining harmony in daily life.

Also Read Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process

Why is food a medicine for the body?

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most important aspects of spiritual wellness is food. Rajagopalan advises avoiding outside food as much as possible and treating eating as a mindful activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most important aspects of spiritual wellness is food. Rajagopalan advises avoiding outside food as much as possible and treating eating as a mindful activity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains that eating without distractions, such as television or gossip, allows a person to stay present and grateful. Eating with awareness itself becomes a form of meditation. What daily habits build spiritual health? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains that eating without distractions, such as television or gossip, allows a person to stay present and grateful. Eating with awareness itself becomes a form of meditation. What daily habits build spiritual health? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spiritual health is built through simple, consistent practices. Rajagopalan suggests deep breathing in daily life, as many people unknowingly breathe shallowly and hurriedly due to stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spiritual health is built through simple, consistent practices. Rajagopalan suggests deep breathing in daily life, as many people unknowingly breathe shallowly and hurriedly due to stress. {{/usCountry}}

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Spending a few minutes in silence each day can also help calm the mind and improve clarity. Similarly, chanting Om for a short duration may help reduce stress and bring balance. A unique practice he recommends is “voluntary stopping of the mind.” This involves consciously pausing thoughts for a few minutes, followed by a period of relaxation. Repeating this cycle can help improve focus and bring a sense of inner stillness.

Also Read What is Kundalini meditation? A spiritual guru explains chakras and inner energy

How to maintain spiritual wellness?

Sleep: An important part of spiritual wellness. He emphasises that quality matters more than the number of hours. Focusing on the Ajna (third eye) chakra before sleeping may help achieve deeper rest, allowing the body and mind to feel refreshed the next day.

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2. Prayer, love and emotional well-being: Prayer and love play a key role in maintaining inner balance. Praying for others, he says, brings positive emotional changes and helps develop compassion.

Love, in its purest form, is described as unconditional and complete, supporting both emotional and physical well-being.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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