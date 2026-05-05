Food is medicine: A spirituality expert explains the purpose and benefits of spiritual health
One of the most important aspects of spiritual wellness is food, and eating with awareness itself becomes a form of meditation.
In a fast-moving world where wellness often feels complicated, spiritual health brings the focus back to something simple, and how we live every day. According to Rajagopalan K S from the Aathman Awareness Centre Team, true well-being is not just about physical fitness or mental calm, but a balance between the body, mind and Aathman (soul).
“A yogi must learn to respect this beautiful body gifted by God,” he says, adding that these three elements are deeply connected. When one is affected, the others naturally follow.
A deeper connection between body, mind and soul
Meditation is not limited to sitting quietly or calming the mind. It is also about carrying that awareness into everyday actions, like how we eat, breathe, and interact with the world.
Quoting HH Guruji Sundar, he shares, “Body is the temple where the soul dwells, and the mind is the bridge between the two.” This idea highlights the importance of maintaining harmony in daily life.
Also Read Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process
Why is food a medicine for the body?
One of the most important aspects of spiritual wellness is food. Rajagopalan advises avoiding outside food as much as possible and treating eating as a mindful activity.{{/usCountry}}
One of the most important aspects of spiritual wellness is food. Rajagopalan advises avoiding outside food as much as possible and treating eating as a mindful activity.{{/usCountry}}
He explains that eating without distractions, such as television or gossip, allows a person to stay present and grateful. Eating with awareness itself becomes a form of meditation.
What daily habits build spiritual health?{{/usCountry}}
He explains that eating without distractions, such as television or gossip, allows a person to stay present and grateful. Eating with awareness itself becomes a form of meditation.
What daily habits build spiritual health?{{/usCountry}}
Spiritual health is built through simple, consistent practices. Rajagopalan suggests deep breathing in daily life, as many people unknowingly breathe shallowly and hurriedly due to stress.{{/usCountry}}
Spiritual health is built through simple, consistent practices. Rajagopalan suggests deep breathing in daily life, as many people unknowingly breathe shallowly and hurriedly due to stress.{{/usCountry}}
Spending a few minutes in silence each day can also help calm the mind and improve clarity. Similarly, chanting Om for a short duration may help reduce stress and bring balance. A unique practice he recommends is “voluntary stopping of the mind.” This involves consciously pausing thoughts for a few minutes, followed by a period of relaxation. Repeating this cycle can help improve focus and bring a sense of inner stillness.
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How to maintain spiritual wellness?
- Sleep: An important part of spiritual wellness. He emphasises that quality matters more than the number of hours. Focusing on the Ajna (third eye) chakra before sleeping may help achieve deeper rest, allowing the body and mind to feel refreshed the next day.
2. Prayer, love and emotional well-being: Prayer and love play a key role in maintaining inner balance. Praying for others, he says, brings positive emotional changes and helps develop compassion.
Love, in its purest form, is described as unconditional and complete, supporting both emotional and physical well-being.