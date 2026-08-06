Had a stressful day? Try this expert-recommended 5-minute grounding ritual to relax your mind and body

Stress has a way of building up throughout the day. Whether it comes from work, personal responsibilities, or simply trying to keep up with a busy schedule, it can leave you feeling mentally drained and physically tense. While a few quiet minutes may not solve every challenge, taking time to slow down can help you feel calmer and more present.

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According to Kishori Sud, simple grounding practices can help you reconnect with yourself and create a sense of balance before the day ends. If you are looking for a gentle way to unwind, this five-minute grounding ritual may help you release tension and settle your mind.

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1. Stand barefoot and focus on your breathing

Begin by standing barefoot on the ground or on your floor. Take seven slow, deep breaths, and ss you breathe, bring your attention to the present moment and notice how your body feels. This simple practice can help you slow racing thoughts and create a sense of calm.

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2. Light a candle or incense

{{^usCountry}} Light a candle or incense as a symbolic way to mark the end of your stressful day. This small ritual can signal to your mind that it is time to let go of the day's worries and transition into a more peaceful state. Soft light or a gentle fragrance can also create a relaxing atmosphere. 3. Hold a grounding crystal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Light a candle or incense as a symbolic way to mark the end of your stressful day. This small ritual can signal to your mind that it is time to let go of the day's worries and transition into a more peaceful state. Soft light or a gentle fragrance can also create a relaxing atmosphere. 3. Hold a grounding crystal {{/usCountry}}

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Hold a piece of Black Tourmaline or Smoky Quartz in your hand. As you breathe out, imagine any stress, worry, or emotional heaviness leaving your body with every exhale. The crystal serves as a mindful reminder to let go of what you no longer need to carry.

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4. Visualize yourself connected to the earth

Close your eyes and visualize yourself becoming deeply connected to the earth beneath you. Imagine these roots keeping you steady, supported, and calm. This visualization fosters a feeling of stability and can help you reconnect with the present instead of getting caught up in anxious thoughts.

5. Repeat a calming affirmation

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Quietly repeat the following affirmation several times:

"I release what I cannot control. I am grounded, safe, and at peace."

Saying these words slowly and intentionally can help shift your attention away from stress and toward a greater sense of emotional balance.

6. Play calming Solfeggio frequencies

As you practice the ritual, you may choose to play 174 Hz or 396 Hz Solfeggio frequencies softly in the background. Many people find these sounds relaxing and enjoy using them to create a peaceful environment during meditation or mindfulness practices. Even a few minutes of listening can make the experience feel more soothing.

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You do not need a perfect setting or a long meditation session to reconnect with yourself. Sometimes, taking just five mindful minutes at the end of the day is enough to help you feel calmer, more centered, and ready to rest.

Disclaimer: This grounding ritual is intended for general wellness and mindfulness purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice.