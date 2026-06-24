Inside Sadhguru's Dhyanalinga Temple: How he built 27-year-old spiritual marvel using 2.5 lakh bricks

The Dhyanalinga Temple at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre is situated at the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains near Coimbatore. The meditative space was built on June 24, 1999. As it completes 27 years today, here's a look at how the Indian spiritual guru and author built the structure. At the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains near Coimbatore stands Dhyanalinga, a meditative space consecrated by Sadhguru. Also Read | Why is Ambubachi Mela known as the Mahakumbh of Tantra? 6 myths this sacred festival breaks about Tantra Inside the 27-year-old Dhyanalinga Temple According to the Isha Yoga Centre, Dhyanalinga Consecration Day is observed on June 24. The structure features a pillarless dome inside, made of 2,50,000 bricks and weighing about 700 tons. The space continues to draw seekers from every background, including celebrities such as SZA, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others, to the common man. What rises here is not merely a structure, but a confluence of yoga, geometry, and devotion. The dome that houses Dhyanalinga is 33 feet high and 76 feet in diameter, and stands without a single pillar of support, making it a remarkable architectural piece.

The Dhyanalinga Temple in Isha Yoga Centre.

About the Dhyanalinga According to Sadhguru, the dome's design is architecturally unique. Usually, domes are semi-circular, like in the Taj Mahal or Gol Gumbaz. However, they decided to build an elliptical dome. The challenge was to make a section of an ellipse stand the way it is standing without using any steel, concrete, or cement. Since it does not use any of those, the dome is unique, he explained. He further explains the spiritual precision behind that choice in a statement: “We wanted it that way because a linga is also an ellipsoid, so an elliptical dome is the best complement for the linga’s energy.” According to him, the simple technology used in building the dome is that all the bricks are trying to fall down at the same time. But the way the bricks are packed together, they can never fall. He said in a statement, "Each brick is held up by its neighbours, and those bricks by their neighbours, and so on.”

The bricks used for construction were measured and placed by volunteers.