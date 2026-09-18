Sadhguru on meditation: Is everything we call meditation really meditation? Here’s what he says

When you think about meditation, what comes to mind? Sitting quietly with your eyes closed, concentrating on your breath, repeating a mantra, or simply trying to stop your thoughts?

A recent article published by Isha Foundation, by Sadhguru on September 16, 2026, examines meditation from Sadhguru’s perspective and explains what he considers unique about Shambhavi Mahamudra. The article raises a broader question for anyone exploring spirituality: Are all the practices we commonly describe as meditation actually the same?

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For Sadhguru, the answer is no. He argues that people use the word meditation for many different practices, from concentrating on one thing to repeating a mantra. He describes Shambhavi Mahamudra instead as a kriya, or yogic practice.

Also Read What is Sudarshan Kriya? And how it may help your body reverse ageing, according to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

What is the definition of meditation to Sadhguru?

Recently, meditation has become a broad term. You may use it to describe focusing on your breathing, observing your thoughts or repeating a word or sound or it may be used to lower your cortisol level.

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{{^usCountry}} In the Isha article, Sadhguru points out that people also call continuous concentration or thinking about one thing meditation. According to him, even being highly alert to what is happening inside or around you can sometimes be described with the same word. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Isha article, Sadhguru points out that people also call continuous concentration or thinking about one thing meditation. According to him, even being highly alert to what is happening inside or around you can sometimes be described with the same word. {{/usCountry}}

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His point is that these experiences should not automatically be treated as identical. This distinction matters if you are new to meditation. Rather than asking whether you are doing meditation “correctly,” it may be more useful to first understand what type of practice you are actually following and why you are doing it.

Also Read A Buddhist monk shares simple mindfulness practices that go beyond meditation

What is Shambhavi Mahamudra?

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Sadhguru describes Shambhavi Mahamudra as a kriya rather than simply a meditation technique. In yogic traditions, kriya can refer to a practice or inner action.

He also explains the word “mudra” as a type of seal. Within his spiritual interpretation, Shambhavi Mahamudra is intended to change how a person directs their energy, rather than simply asking them to concentrate on a single thought.

Why does Sadhguru talk about sensory overload?

Sadhguru argues that people today experience constant sensory stimulation. Phones, screen time, sounds, conversations, and endless information can make it difficult to simply sit quietly without the mind moving from one thought to another.

Think about the last time you sat for a few minutes without checking your phone, watching something or planning what to do next. For many people, silence itself can feel unusual.

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From Sadhguru, this constant stimulation is one reason an inner practice becomes important. His explanation is rooted in his yogic understanding of attention and energy.

Is repeating a mantra the same as meditation?

Sadhguru also questions the idea that repeatedly saying a word or mantra automatically creates the inner state people may be seeking.

Later in the article, he draws a distinction between becoming peaceful through repetition and maintaining a peaceful state while remaining mentally active. That gives you a useful question to consider in your own spiritual practice: Are you looking for temporary quiet, or are you trying to become more aware of how your mind works?

Can meditation simply mean sitting quietly?

There is no single practice that everyone means when they use the word “meditation.” Different religious, spiritual and secular traditions approach it in different ways.

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Sadhguru’s latest explanation offers one perspective from the yogic tradition. His larger point is not simply about sitting still. He connects spiritual practice with being peaceful while keeping the mind active and capable.

For a beginner, that distinction may make meditation feel less like a task to be perfected. You can instead start by noticing what happens when you sit without constant stimulation.

For Sadhguru, spirituality is not about switching off the mind. His latest exclamation points instead toward finding inner steadiness without giving up mental activity.

Disclaimer: This article discusses Sadhguru’s views and yogic concepts for informational purposes.