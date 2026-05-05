What is spiritual bliss? And how is this different from happiness? explains a spirituality expert

In everyday life, most people chase happiness , a good job, a compliment, a personal win. It feels good, but it rarely lasts. According to insights shared by the Aathman Awareness Centre, there is something deeper than happiness that many people overlook: spiritual bliss.

The difference between spiritual bliss and happiness.

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While both may feel similar on the surface, they are very different experiences. Understanding this difference can change how we look at fulfilment and peace in life.

Also Read Food is medicine: A spirituality expert explains the purpose and benefits of spiritual health

What is happiness?

Happiness is something we experience through the mind. It often comes when we achieve something we wanted, whether it is success at work, appreciation from others, or even small daily pleasures.

But the key thing about happiness is that it is temporary. It comes and goes.

One moment, you feel satisfied. Next, your mind starts looking for something else. This is because the mind is naturally restless. It keeps moving from one thought, one desire, or one emotion to another.

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{{^usCountry}} That is why happiness, although beautiful, does not stay for long. Why does happiness not last? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is why happiness, although beautiful, does not stay for long. Why does happiness not last? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Happiness depends on external situations. It is tied to outcomes, expectations, and achievements. When things go your way, you feel happy. When they don’t, the feeling fades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Happiness depends on external situations. It is tied to outcomes, expectations, and achievements. When things go your way, you feel happy. When they don’t, the feeling fades. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The mind also tends to shift quickly. It can feel content one moment and anxious the next. Because of this constant movement, staying happy all the time is difficult. What is spiritual bliss? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mind also tends to shift quickly. It can feel content one moment and anxious the next. Because of this constant movement, staying happy all the time is difficult. What is spiritual bliss? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spiritual bliss is very different. It does not come from outside situations or achievements. It comes from within, from a deeper connection with yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spiritual bliss is very different. It does not come from outside situations or achievements. It comes from within, from a deeper connection with yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike happiness, bliss is not dependent on what is happening around you. It is steady, calm, and long-lasting. It is often described as a deep sense of peace and completeness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike happiness, bliss is not dependent on what is happening around you. It is steady, calm, and long-lasting. It is often described as a deep sense of peace and completeness. {{/usCountry}}

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According to spiritual teachings, this state is experienced when a person turns inward, especially through practices like meditation and self-awareness.

Who experiences spiritual bliss?

Bliss is not something most people experience in their daily routine. It is usually felt by those who actively explore their inner world.

This includes people who:

Practise meditation regularly

Spend time in self-reflection

Seek deeper meaning beyond external success

Also Read Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process

How is bliss different from happiness?

The main difference lies in the source of the feeling.

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Happiness comes from the mind and external events. It is short-lived and keeps changing. Bliss comes from within. It is steady, deeper, and unaffected by external factors.

Happiness is like a passing moment. Bliss is like a state of being.

Why should you not chase happiness?

Chasing happiness constantly can leave you feeling restless, because the mind is always searching for the next thing.

Spiritual teachings suggest that instead of running after temporary feelings, it is better to look inward. As you become more aware and connected with yourself, a deeper sense of peace naturally grows.

This is where bliss comes in, not as something you chase, but something you experience.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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