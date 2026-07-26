What is spiritual wellness? Why experts say it's more than a self-care buzzword

Self-care has come to mean different things to different people. For some, it is a morning workout or a skincare routine. Others turn to meditation, journaling or quiet walks outdoors. Alongside these habits, another idea has become more common in conversations around wellbeing: spiritual wellness.

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Unlike fitness or nutrition, spiritual wellness is not measured by a checklist. It is about understanding what gives your life meaning, feeling connected to something beyond your daily routine and making time to reflect on your values. Health experts say it does not have to be linked to religion.

Also Read International Self-Care Day: Can spirituality improve emotional well-being?

Looking beyond physical health

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) describes spirituality as the way people seek and express meaning, purpose and connection. That connection may be with other people, nature, a higher power or simply a deeper understanding of themselves. The agency also notes that spirituality can exist with or without religious beliefs.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts say this broader definition explains why more people are exploring spiritual wellness today. It offers space for reflection at a time when many are looking for ways to cope with stress, uncertainty and constant digital distractions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts say this broader definition explains why more people are exploring spiritual wellness today. It offers space for reflection at a time when many are looking for ways to cope with stress, uncertainty and constant digital distractions. {{/usCountry}}

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It starts with finding meaning

Spirituality often grows through experiences that create a sense of purpose, compassion and awe. That could mean spending time in nature, practising gratitude, helping someone in need or simply slowing down long enough to notice the present moment.

Rather than focusing on rituals, researchers encourage people to think about the habits that help them feel grounded and connected.

Small habits can make a difference

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Experts say spiritual wellness does not require dramatic lifestyle changes. Many people build it into everyday life through simple practices such as meditation, mindful breathing, keeping a journal or volunteering in their community.

A growing part of the well-being conversation

As universities continue to study wellbeing from different angles, spiritual wellness has become part of a wider discussion about what helps people live healthy lives. Researchers stress that it should not replace medical care or mental health support. Instead, they see it as one piece of overall well-being.

Whether you find meaning through faith, nature, mindfulness or service to others, experts agree on one point: spiritual wellness is less about following a set path and more about discovering what helps you feel connected, purposeful and at peace.

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