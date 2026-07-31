What is the secret of true meditation? Swami Mukundananda shares why devotion matters more than visualisation

Meditation is practiced around the world to improve focus, reduce stress and support spiritual growth. While many techniques encourage people to focus on the breath, repeat a mantra or visualise a peaceful image, spiritual teacher Swami Mukundananda says the essence of meditation goes beyond what the mind can imagine.

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In a recent Instagram video, he shared his perspective on why true meditation is rooted in devotion rather than mental imagery. According to his teaching, the Divine cannot be fully understood through the material mind, but love and surrender can help deepen a person's spiritual journey.

Also Read What is Samadhi? Sadhguru explains why it is more than deep meditation

What is meditation?

Meditation is a breathing practice that helps people develop greater awareness, concentration and inner peace. Depending on the tradition, it may involve mindful breathing, silently repeating a mantra, observing thoughts without judgment or focusing on a spiritual symbol or form.

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{{^usCountry}} For many spiritual seekers, meditation is also seen as a way to strengthen their relationship with the Divine through regular reflection and prayer. What are the different types of meditation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many spiritual seekers, meditation is also seen as a way to strengthen their relationship with the Divine through regular reflection and prayer. What are the different types of meditation? {{/usCountry}}

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There are many ways to meditate, and each practice serves a different purpose. Some of the most common types include:

Mindfulness meditation: Focuses on staying present and observing thoughts, emotions and surroundings without judgment.

Breath meditation: Encourages you to pay attention to your natural breathing pattern to develop calmness and concentration.

Mantra meditation: Involves silently or aloud repeating a word, phrase or sacred sound to help maintain focus.

Guided meditation: Follows spoken instructions from a teacher or audio recording, making it a popular choice for beginners.

Devotional meditation (Bhakti meditation): Centers on prayer, chanting or contemplating God as a way to deepen love, faith and surrender. This is the form of meditation that Swami Mukundananda discusses in his Instagram video.

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Also Read What is Bhakti in spirituality? A spiritual master shares 7 ways to practice it

Why does Swami Mukundananda say the mind has limits?

In the Instagram video, Swami Mukundananda explains that whatever the human mind can imagine belongs to the realm of Maya, or the material world. Whether someone visualises light or another form during meditation, he says those images are still created by the material mind.

According to his teaching, the Divine exists beyond these limitations and cannot be fully imagined through ordinary thought. However, he says God compassionately allows devotees to meditate on a chosen form as a starting point for developing faith and love.

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How should you meditate, according to Swami Mukundananda?

Rather than becoming concerned about whether a visualisation is accurate, Swami Mukundananda encourages people to focus on sincerity and devotion. He says meditation should gradually become an act of love rather than an exercise of the imagination.

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Referring to the Bhagavad Gita's teaching, "Mam Ekam Sharanam Vraja," he explains that complete surrender allows divine grace to guide a seeker's spiritual progress. According to his interpretation, when devotion deepens, the mind slowly moves beyond its ordinary limitations.