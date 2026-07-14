Not every yoga practice feels the same, and that is perfectly normal. According to Ayurveda, your body type, also known as your dosha, may influence how you respond to different yoga poses. While scientific evidence does not confirm that yoga should be tailored to Ayurvedic body types, many practitioners believe that choosing poses based on your dominant dosha can help create a more balanced and mindful practice.

Yoga for your body type: Which asana suits you best? (Pinterest)

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Here's a look at the three Ayurvedic body types and the yoga asanas traditionally recommended for each.

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Which body type are you?

Vata

You may have a lean body, light sleep, dry skin and hair, and an active mind. You might also find yourself overthinking, feeling restless, or constantly on the move.

Pitta

You may have a medium build, strong digestion, and a sharp, focused personality. Falling asleep may sometimes be difficult, and you may notice a naturally warm body or a quick temper.

Kapha

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{{^usCountry}} You may have a heavier build, deep sleep, soft or oily skin, and healthy hair. You prefer routines, dislike sudden changes, and sometimes struggle with low energy or procrastination. Yoga asanas for the Vata body type {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may have a heavier build, deep sleep, soft or oily skin, and healthy hair. You prefer routines, dislike sudden changes, and sometimes struggle with low energy or procrastination. Yoga asanas for the Vata body type {{/usCountry}}

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If you have a Vata body type, grounding and steady poses are traditionally recommended to help create a sense of stability.

Recommended asanas:

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II Pose)

Baddha Konasana (Bound Angle Pose)

Malasana (Garland Pose)

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How to practice

Move slowly and stay in each pose a little longer, rather than rushing through your practice. Focus on slow, deep breathing. Although you may feel like moving quickly, taking your time can help you feel calmer and more grounded.

Yoga asanas for the Pitta body type

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If you have a Pitta body type, calming and cooling poses are believed to help balance your natural intensity.

Recommended asanas:

Balasana (Child's Pose)

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

Anantasana (Side-Reclining Leg Lift Pose)

Hastapadasana (Standing Forward Bend)

How to practice

Choose a gentle, cooling practice rather than one that feels overly competitive or physically demanding. Aim for a routine that is calming while still keeping your body active and engaged.

Yoga asanas for the Kapha body type

If you have a Kapha body type, energizing and dynamic poses are traditionally recommended to help boost movement and motivation.

Recommended asanas:

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

How to practice

A more active and energetic yoga session may help you feel refreshed. Even if you don't feel like moving, staying consistent with a dynamic practice is believed to help reduce feelings of heaviness and sluggishness.

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If you're new to yoga or have any health concerns, consider learning these poses under the guidance of a qualified instructor.

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Disclaimer: The Ayurvedic concepts shared in this article are based on traditional wellness practices and are not supported by conclusive scientific evidence.