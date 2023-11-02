Thailand, one of the most popular holiday destinations for Indians, has suddenly become a more attractive option because from November 10, 2023 to May 10, 2024, Indians will not require a tourist visa to enter Thailand. This temporary visa exemption is for a 30-day stay for tourism purposes. If you are packing your bags for the island nation, skip the crowded cities and stick your toe in the silken sands of Thailand’s unexplored places.

10 unexplored places in Thailand to check out after visa waiver for Indians(Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

Here are a few not-so-crowded options for you:

1. Mae Hong Son

Mae Hong Son is a picturesque province in northern Thailand known for its stunning natural beauty. (Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

A highly underrated tourist destination, Mae Hong Son is located near the Thailand-Myanmar border, over 900 kms from Bangkok. It is Thailand’s most forested province mostly covered in mist and surrounded by rolling mountain ranges. You can enjoy hiking, boating and hot spring baths. Notable attractions include Ban Rak Thai (touted as Thailand’s most beautiful village), Tham Pla National Park, the scenic Pai River, Mae Hong Son Loop (a favourite route for motorists and motorcyclists), Pang Ung (camping spot) and Phu Pha Mok (breathtaking viewpoint).

2. Khao Yai

Khao Yai is one of Thailand’s largest and most abundant nature reserves. (Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

Situated in the Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Khao Yai is home to Khao Yai National Park, one of Thailand’s largest and most abundant nature reserves, accommodating over 10,000 species of animals, birds, insects, and reptiles combined. Its tall waterfalls - the Haew Narok and Haew Suwat - were immortalised by Danny Boyle’s film The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Khao Yai also contains attractions that pay homage to various cultures, like Primo Piazza – a little Italian town that perfectly mirrors the charms of a rustic Tuscan village.

3. Hua Hin

Hua Hin is a popular coastal resort town in Thailand. (Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

Evolved from a fishing village, Hua Hin is about 200 km south-west of Bangkok. Be it water sports, hiking, horse riding, golfing or chilling in a pub, you can find plenty of adventures in this small town. Popular hotspots include Hua Hin Beach, Elephant Village, For Art’s Sake (Art Gallery), Khao Hin Lek Fai, and Queens Park.

4. Koh Yao Noi

Koh Yao Noi is a tranquil and relatively undeveloped island in Thailand. (Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

Koh Yao Noi island has incredible beach strips including Ko Nok, Khao, Plage de Pasai, Long Beach, Unpao Pier, and Mankei Bay. Choose from speed boating, snorkelling, scuba diving, rock climbing, and even Muay Thai training. Koh Yao Noi is a 30-minute ferry ride from Phuket Port.

5. Sukhothai

Sukhothai is an ancient city in Thailand. (Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

Matching Chiang Mai’s historic appeal, Sukhothai conveys the age-old story of the 13th-century Thai Kingdom with its ancient ruins and architecture. Sukhothai has several heritage sites such as temples, monasteries, parks, stupas, and royal houses and also makes for an excellent camping and trekking destination.

6. Phetchabun

Phetchabun is a province in central Thailand, characterized by its scenic landscapes. (Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

Nearly 5 hour 30 minute drive from Bangkok, Phetchabun is replete with unspoiled attractions. Camp on top of the largest mountain in the province, venture into lush forests which have been seldom explored. Phetchabun is also the only place in Thailand where you can view the Craspedacusta Sowerbii jellyfish. The annual Paddle in the Forest and Look for Freshwater Jellyfish event held by the Nong Mae Na Forest community is known for fish-feeding, shell-seeking, and sighting flocks of butterflies.

7. Khao Lak

Khao Lak is a coastal area in Thailand (Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

Perfect for solo and group tours, Khao Lak is the ultimate spot for water sports lovers and thrill-seekers with activities like scuba diving, snorkelling, surfing, windsurfing, kitesurfing, underwater exploration, bamboo rafting, ATV riding, jungle trekking, lake safari, off-road safari, and camping. Popular attractions include Khaolak Underwater Museum, International Tsunami Museum, Royal Thai Navy Third Fleet Sea Turtle Nursery, Komol’s Corner Bamboo Rafting, among others. Khao Lak is a 2-hour drive from Phuket.

8. Nakhon Nayok

Nakhon Nayok is a province in central Thailand (Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

From forests, waterfalls, and rivers to farms, fruit and floral gardens, and archaeological sites, Nakhon Nayok has everything you need for a thrilling vacation. Located about 112 km north-east of Bangkok, the must-see include Khao Yai National Park, Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam (the biggest concrete dam in Thailand), Haew Narok Waterfall, Ban Dong Lakhon Archeological Site, Pha Trom Jai Cliff, Wang Takhrai National Park, and Ban Na Red Lotus Lake (best time for Lotus Lake is 7-10 am).

9. Koh Tao

Koh Tao is a picturesque island in the Gulf of Thailand (Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

Koh Tao is a small but captivating island based in the Gulf of Thailand. Known as a paradise for water sports and sea lovers, it is easier on the wallet and less touristy than its big sister Koh Samui. Koh Tao is a 1-hour 30 min ferry ride from the mainland Chumphon or Surat Thani.

10. Khao Sok

Khao Sok is a national park located in southern Thailand (Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai)

A lofty peak in the heart of the dense jungle, Khao Sok sits at the centre of the largest rainforest area in the entire southern region. The geographic features consist of earth and limestone peaks and surrounding forests and marshlands, which are the origin of the Tapi River. The National Park offers options such as trekking, canoeing, and bamboo rafting. You can also spot rare and endangered bird species including the hooded pitta and Malayan banded pitta. Do not miss the unusual white-backed palms.

