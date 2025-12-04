After months of dealing with heat, dust, and busy routines, winter feels like a breath of fresh air. It is the season when some of us love to stay wrapped in warm blankets with a cup of warm tea, while others eagerly step out to chase snow and mountain views. If you belong to the second group and dream of watching snowfall, building snowmen, or simply enjoying snow-covered landscapes, India has some beautiful winter destinations waiting for you. Here are Hindustan Times’ 5 best picks to visit in India during winter to experience snowfall. 5 best winter getaways in India to experience snowfall(Freepik)

Chopta, Uttarakhand

A quiet and charming place surrounded by lush meadows and evergreen forests, Chopta is located in Uttarakhand and is part of the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary. During winter, the entire region gets covered in a thick white layer of snow that often lasts till March. While you are here, you can go for the Tungnath trek and even extend your adventure to the Chandrashila trek for breathtaking views.

Dhanaulti, Uttarakhand

About 50 km from Mussoorie, Dhanaulti is an underrated destination in the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. It is perfect for those who want to avoid crowds and spend some quiet time amid the mighty Himalayas. In winter, this peaceful town turns into a beautiful snowy wonderland. As temperatures drop, you can also enjoy winter activities like skiing and snowboarding.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Kufri is one of the most popular winter destinations and is located just 20 km from Shimla. From December to March, Kufri looks absolutely magical with its snow-covered landscapes. The temperature often drops below freezing, making it ideal for winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, and even yak rides. If adventure is not your thing, you can still enjoy the simple joy of walking through snow and soaking in the stunning views.

Leh Ladakh

Leh Ladakh turns into a stunning white paradise during winter, especially from November to February. Famous spots like Pangong Tso Lake and Nubra Valley look even more magical under a thick blanket of snow. The snow-covered monasteries, stupas, and traditional Ladakhi homes create a picture-perfect scene. However, winters here are extremely cold, with heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures. Travellers must carry proper layered clothing, insulated jackets, and strong footwear. If you are well-prepared, you can also enjoy activities like ice skating, sledging, and skiing in some areas.

Patnitop, Jammu and Kashmir

Patnitop is a lovely hill station in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir and is a great place to witness snowfall during winter. Though it is not very famous, it receives good snowfall between November and February. Many years, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department also hosts a three-day Winter Carnival here. Adventure lovers can enjoy activities like skiing, ice skating, and winter camping. This is also a good time to visit nearby temples such as Sudh Mahadev and Billoo ki Powri.

Whether you are chasing adventure or just want to enjoy quiet moments in the snow, these winter destinations in India will leave you with unforgettable experiences.