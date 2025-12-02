Best Christmas destinations: From Switzerland's snowy hills to Bali's beaches

Christmas is around the corner, and people are busy planning their next big trip to celebrate the holiday in full swing. From Switzerland’s snow chalets to Goa’s beaches, here are some exciting places to celebrate Christmas like never before. Best places to celebrate Christmas(Unsplash)

Lapland, Finland

Meeting Santa Claus, especially in Rovaniemi's Santa Claus Village, and taking part in snowy activities like husky and reindeer safaris are the main highlights of Lapland's winter wonderland Christmas. The location offers a magnificent ambience with snow-covered forests and distinctive Arctic customs such as Northern Lights watching, Christmas markets, saunas, and festive food. Visitors can also explore unique accommodations like glass igloos and enjoy sports like snowmobiling and ice karting.

Switzerland

You can experience the best of snowy chalets in Switzerland. Some localities organise theatrical processionals and special activities to celebrate St Nicholas Day. In practically all marketplaces around Switzerland, Samichlaus and Schmutzli will visit to distribute delicacies and keep the tradition alive. Bright colours, loud noises, clanging cowbells, burning candles, and roaring trumpets create a joyful atmosphere as well as scare away evil spirits who hide during the dark days of winter.

Quebec City, Canada

Quebec City transforms into a lovely Christmas destination with lights and decorations in Old Quebec, a German Christmas market and festive activities like ice skating at Place d'Youville and riding the iconic Au 1884 toboggan slope. Visitors can explore the picturesque Quartier Petit Champlain, visit the Christmas store La Boutique de Noël, and see decorations that normally stay up until early January.

Goa, India

Goa's Christmas celebrations, which include beautiful decorations, midnight services, carols, and beach parties, are a lively fusion of Western and Indian culture. The state transforms with lights, stars, and nativity scenes, while historic churches are focal locations for spiritual celebrations.

You can attend mass at beautifully lit, historic churches, like the Basilica of Bom Jesus. There are also parties to attend on the sunny beaches of Goa during Christmas.

Also read: New York to London: The most Instagrammable Christmas destinations for 2025

Bali, Indonesia

Christmas in Bali is a tropical experience with mild weather despite intermittent showers. The celebratory spirit is evident in tourist regions with decorations, special events, and dining options at resorts and beach clubs.

You can experience a festive-themed Kecak and Fire Dance at Uluwatu Temple or traditional Legong and Barong dances in Ubud, which are decked with seasonal lights and decor throughout Christmas.

FAQs

Where is the Uluwatu Temple?

The Uluwatu Temple is in Bali, Indonesia.

Where is Quebec City?

Quebec City is in Canada.