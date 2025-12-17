5 breathtaking places to explore in Meghalaya in 2026 for a scenic, nature-filled escape in the hills
Plan a Meghalaya trip in 2026 with waterfalls, living root bridges, misty hills and peaceful villages, perfect for nature lovers and slow travel.
When winter arrives, many Indians seek the perfect holiday. While traditional spots like Rajasthan or Goa are popular, the northeast is a hidden gem. Meghalaya, known as the “abode of clouds”, is a fantastic choice for this season. The weather is cool and crisp. Clear blue skies replace the heavy monsoon rains. This makes it ideal for outdoor adventures. You can trek through lush green hills or visit sparkling waterfalls. The famous living root bridges are a must-see. These natural wonders are truly unique to the region.
Shillong, the capital, offers a charming atmosphere with vibrant local markets. You can also explore the crystal-clear waters of the Dawki river. The serene beauty of this state provides a refreshing escape from busy city life.
Double-decker living root bridge: Nature's stunning living masterpiece
The double-decker living root bridge is a magnificent natural wonder in Meghalaya. Located near Cherrapunji, this unique structure is grown from the roots of rubber trees. The local Khasi tribe patiently trains these roots over decades. This creates a sturdy, two-tiered bridge across the river. It is a brilliant example of bio-engineering. The bridge grows stronger with age.
Things to do:
- Trek down 3,500 stone steps
- Explore the lush Nongriat village
- Cross several swaying suspension bridges
- Visit the nearby turquoise Rainbow falls
Umngot river: Crystal-clear Umngot River
The Umngot river is a breathtaking natural wonder in Meghalaya. It is famously known as the cleanest river in India. The water is so transparent that boats appear to float in mid-air. This emerald-green river flows through the town of Dawki, near the Bangladesh border. Visitors enjoy peaceful boat rides and riverside camping in nearby Shnongpdeng.
Things to do:
- Ride boats on transparent water
- See the emerald Umngot river
- Visit the scenic Dawki border
- Enjoy peaceful riverside camping trips
- Experience thrilling outdoor cliff jumping
- Kayak through the glassy currents
Laitlum canyons: Endless valleys and misty cliffs
Laitlum Canyons is a breathtaking destination in the east Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. Its name literally translates to “The End of Hills”. The site offers magnificent panoramic views of deep valleys and misty gorges. It is a favourite spot for trekkers and nature lovers. You can walk along the grassy cliff edges or trek down 3000 steps to the remote Rasong village.
Things to do:
- Witness spectacular sunrise and sunset
- Trek down to Rasong village
- Photograph the dramatic green cliffs
- Enjoy a peaceful hilltop picnic
- Explore the scenic Smit village nearby
Mawphlang Sacred Forest
Mawphlang Sacred Forest is a mystical grove preserved by the Khasi people for centuries. Local tradition forbids removing anything from the woods, including leaves or stones. This ancient forest is rich in medicinal plants, moss-covered trees and monoliths. It offers a spiritual glimpse into tribal conservation and nature worship. Walking through the silent, dense canopy feels like stepping back in time.
Things to do:
- Follow ancient stone-marked trails
- See the historic coronation monoliths
- Identify rare local medicinal herbs
- Learn about Khasi tribal folklore
- Explore the scenic Mawphlang village
Nohkalikai Falls: India’s tallest plunge waterfall
Nohkalikai Falls is India's tallest plunge waterfall, cascading from a height of 340 metres. Located near Cherrapunji, it drops into a stunning turquoise pool. The name relates to a tragic Khasi legend about a woman named Likai. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views from the gallery or trek to the base for a closer look at the emerald waters.
Things to do:
- Marvel at India's tallest waterfall
- See the vibrant turquoise pool
- Hike through lush forest trails
- Shop for local Khasi spices
- Spot rare Himalayan bird species
Similar articles for you
Cheapest international destinations for Indians in 2025: Top 10 budget-friendly picks for culture, beaches and adventure
Best beaches in Asia for Indian travellers: Top 10 picks in Bali, Phuket, Goa, Maldives, Langkawi and more
Best solo travel destinations for women in India: Explore 10 safe, scenic and culturally rich places for travel
Best places to visit in India during winter 2025: Explore Auli’s snow, Goa’s beaches, Munnar’s tea gardens and much more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.