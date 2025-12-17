5 breathtaking places to explore in Meghalaya in 2026 for a scenic, nature-filled escape in the hills

When winter arrives, many Indians seek the perfect holiday. While traditional spots like Rajasthan or Goa are popular, the northeast is a hidden gem. Meghalaya, known as the “abode of clouds”, is a fantastic choice for this season. The weather is cool and crisp. Clear blue skies replace the heavy monsoon rains. This makes it ideal for outdoor adventures. You can trek through lush green hills or visit sparkling waterfalls. The famous living root bridges are a must-see. These natural wonders are truly unique to the region. Experience the majestic misty peaks and emerald landscapes of Meghalaya, India’s breathtaking and serene cloud sanctuary.(Pexels/Unsplash)

Shillong, the capital, offers a charming atmosphere with vibrant local markets. You can also explore the crystal-clear waters of the Dawki river. The serene beauty of this state provides a refreshing escape from busy city life.

Double-decker living root bridge: Nature's stunning living masterpiece

Meghalaya's double decker living roots bridge.(Unsplash)

The double-decker living root bridge is a magnificent natural wonder in Meghalaya. Located near Cherrapunji, this unique structure is grown from the roots of rubber trees. The local Khasi tribe patiently trains these roots over decades. This creates a sturdy, two-tiered bridge across the river. It is a brilliant example of bio-engineering. The bridge grows stronger with age.

Things to do:

Trek down 3,500 stone steps

Explore the lush Nongriat village

Cross several swaying suspension bridges

Visit the nearby turquoise Rainbow falls

Umngot river: Crystal-clear Umngot River

Glassy waters of Umngot River offer serene, postcard-perfect views.(Pexels)

The Umngot river is a breathtaking natural wonder in Meghalaya. It is famously known as the cleanest river in India. The water is so transparent that boats appear to float in mid-air. This emerald-green river flows through the town of Dawki, near the Bangladesh border. Visitors enjoy peaceful boat rides and riverside camping in nearby Shnongpdeng.

Things to do:

Ride boats on transparent water

See the emerald Umngot river

Visit the scenic Dawki border

Enjoy peaceful riverside camping trips

Experience thrilling outdoor cliff jumping

Kayak through the glassy currents

Laitlum canyons: Endless valleys and misty cliffs

Sweeping canyon views unfold beneath drifting clouds and rolling green hills.(Unsplash)

Laitlum Canyons is a breathtaking destination in the east Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. Its name literally translates to “The End of Hills”. The site offers magnificent panoramic views of deep valleys and misty gorges. It is a favourite spot for trekkers and nature lovers. You can walk along the grassy cliff edges or trek down 3000 steps to the remote Rasong village.

Things to do:

Witness spectacular sunrise and sunset

Trek down to Rasong village

Photograph the dramatic green cliffs

Enjoy a peaceful hilltop picnic

Explore the scenic Smit village nearby

Mawphlang Sacred Forest

Mawphlang Sacred Forest is a mystical grove preserved by the Khasi people for centuries. Local tradition forbids removing anything from the woods, including leaves or stones. This ancient forest is rich in medicinal plants, moss-covered trees and monoliths. It offers a spiritual glimpse into tribal conservation and nature worship. Walking through the silent, dense canopy feels like stepping back in time.

Things to do:

Follow ancient stone-marked trails

See the historic coronation monoliths

Identify rare local medicinal herbs

Learn about Khasi tribal folklore

Explore the scenic Mawphlang village

Nohkalikai Falls: India’s tallest plunge waterfall

Plunging Nohkalikai Falls create a dramatic spectacle amid Meghalaya’s lush cliffs.(Unsplash)

Nohkalikai Falls is India's tallest plunge waterfall, cascading from a height of 340 metres. Located near Cherrapunji, it drops into a stunning turquoise pool. The name relates to a tragic Khasi legend about a woman named Likai. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views from the gallery or trek to the base for a closer look at the emerald waters.

Things to do:

Marvel at India's tallest waterfall

See the vibrant turquoise pool

Hike through lush forest trails

Shop for local Khasi spices

Spot rare Himalayan bird species

