Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    5 large-sized Safari trolley bags for effortless travel that are both spacious and stylish

    Five large Safari trolley bags that balance space, style and sensible pricing, making long trips easier without stretching your budget too far.

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 11:00 AM IST
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Safari Large Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77cm Size Check-in Trolley Bag, Hard Case Polycarbonate, 360º Wheeling Luggage for Men & Women, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk GreenView Details...

    ₹2,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Safari Large Ray Neo 8 Wheels 77cm Size Check-in Trolley Bag, Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage for Men & Women, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Sage GreenView Details...

    ₹3,299

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Safari Large Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels 75Cm Size Checkin Trolley Bag, Hard Case Polypropylene 360º Wheeling Luggage for Men & Women, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Green LimeView Details...

    ₹2,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Safari Astra Neo 8 Wheels 76cm Large size Check-in Trolley Bag, Hard Case Polycarbonate, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage for Men & Women, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bag for Travel, ChampagneView Details...

    ₹2,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Safari Oasis Trolley Bag Large Size, 77 cms Printed Hard Side Travel Bag for Men and Women, 8 Wheel Luggage Suitcase for TravellingView Details...

    ₹3,349

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    When it comes to budget-friendly luggage in India, Safari has earned its place over the years. It is one of those brands most of us have owned at some point, and for good reason. I personally have a few Safari suitcases at home, and they have consistently delivered solid value for money. The materials may not feel ultra premium, yet the overall build is dependable.

    Spacious Safari trolley bags lined up, ready for take off with smooth wheels, sturdy locks, and a travel-friendly design. (Ai generated)
    Spacious Safari trolley bags lined up, ready for take off with smooth wheels, sturdy locks, and a travel-friendly design. (Ai generated)

    The zips glide smoothly, the locks hold firm, and the internal compartments are actually useful. For this selection, I focused on the most visually striking designs and made sure they were highly rated by users, too, so style and real-world feedback both made the cut. Some high-end labels charge far more and still fall short on space and storage details. Safari keeps things practical, roomy and stylish, all at a price that makes sense for regular travellers.

    5 large-sized Safari trolley bags for effortless travel

    Loading Suggestions...

    This large 77 cm check-in suitcase is designed for travellers who pack generously and move often. The polycarbonate shell feels sturdy in hand and resists scratches from rough baggage belts. Eight smooth spinner wheels keep it steady through airports and hotel lobbies alike. Inside, the layout is practical and roomy, with compartments that actually make sense for longer stays. The dusk green finish adds quiet character without trying too hard.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Scratch-resistant polycarbonate hard shell
    Size:
    77 cm large check in
    Wheels:
    8 spinner wheels with 360-degree rotation
    Security:
    Integrated 3-digit combination lock with sturdy zippers
    Loading Suggestions...

    The Ray Neo in sage green brings a fresh edge to large check-in luggage. Its dual tone detailing and colour-matched zips give it a cohesive, considered look without feeling loud. Crafted from sturdy polycarbonate, it handles the usual airport chaos with ease. The dual spinner wheels absorb shock and roll smoothly in every direction. Inside, you get generous packing space with that extra bit of room that always proves useful.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Unbreakable polycarbonate hard shell
    Size:
    77 cm large check-in with extra packing space
    Wheels:
    Dual spinner wheels with 360-degree rotation
    Design:
    Dual tone detailing with colour-matched components
    Loading Suggestions...

    If you like your luggage light yet dependable, the Pentagon Pro fits the brief. Made from sturdy polypropylene, it keeps the overall weight in check without feeling flimsy. The 75 cm size is generous enough for longer holidays, and the bright green lime shade adds personality to crowded baggage belts. With eight smooth wheels that rotate fully, it moves easily through terminals, taxis and hotel corridors alike.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Durable polypropylene hard shell
    Size:
    75 cm large check-in
    Wheels:
    8 wheels with 360-degree rotation
    Security:
    Built-in 3-digit combination lock with sturdy zippers
    Loading Suggestions...

    The Astra Neo in champagne feels refined yet practical, ideal for longer stays that call for serious packing space. Its polycarbonate shell resists scratches and holds its shape through busy travel days. The 76 cm frame offers generous capacity, while smooth spinner wheels keep movement steady across terminals and pavements. The soft champagne tone adds a polished finish that looks smart without being flashy.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Scratch-resistant polycarbonate hard shell
    Size:
    76 cm large check in
    Wheels:
    Smooth spinner wheels with 360-degree rotation
    Security:
    Integrated 3-digit combination lock with sturdy zippers
    Loading Suggestions...

    For travellers who like their luggage to have personality, the Oasis printed trolley bag makes a confident choice. The 77 cm hard side case offers ample room for extended trips, while the polycarbonate shell keeps the structure firm in transit. Eight smooth wheels rotate fully, making airport sprints and hotel corridors far less stressful. The printed exterior adds a playful twist to practical travel gear.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Polycarbonate hard shell
    Size:
    77 cm large check in
    Wheels:
    8 wheels with 360-degree rotation
    Water Resistance:
    Waterproof exterior casing

    Similar articles for you

    Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

    Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under 2500

    Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

    Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks

    Large-sized Safari trolley bags: FAQs
    Yes, most large sizes between 75 cm and 77 cm are designed as checked luggage and meet standard airline requirements. They offer generous packing capacity, which makes them ideal for long holidays, family trips or extended work travel.
    You will typically find polycarbonate or polypropylene hard shells. Polycarbonate feels slightly more premium and scratch-resistant, while polypropylene is lighter and still sturdy for regular use.
    Most large models come with eight spinner wheels that rotate fully. This allows easy movement through airports, railway stations and hotel lobbies without dragging or tilting the suitcase awkwardly.
    They are widely considered practical and budget-friendly. You get solid storage space, functional compartments, reliable locks and smooth wheels at a price that suits frequent travellers.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Travel/5 Large-sized Safari Trolley Bags For Effortless Travel That Are Both Spacious And Stylish
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes