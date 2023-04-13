5 reasons why Rajasthan is the best destination for weddings

Rajasthan, also known as the Land of the Kings, is one of the most sought-after destinations for weddings in India. It is a land of royalty, rich culture, and heritage that adds a touch of grandeur to any wedding celebration. From majestic palaces to picturesque forts and stunning havelis, Rajasthan offers a range of breathtaking venues that are perfect for a memorable wedding. Whether you are looking for a luxurious and opulent wedding or a more intimate and traditional affair, Rajasthan has something to offer for everyone. So, let's dive in and discover why Rajasthan is the perfect destination for your dream wedding With its grand palaces, forts, and havelis, Rajasthan offers a unique and unforgettable wedding experience that is hard to find anywhere else in the world.(Pinterest )

Rajasthan's tourist business has grown substantially in recent years, with the wedding industry playing an important part. Luxury wedding locations like old palaces, forts, and havelis that mix history and splendour are available throughout the state. Rajasthan is a perfect backdrop for couples to chronicle their special moments, especially now that social media has heightened the need for aesthetically beautiful surroundings. (Also read: Key tips to plan a perfect destination wedding )

Priti S Sidhwaani, Founder and CEO at DreamzKrraft, shared with HT Lifestyle, the top five reasons Rajasthan is such a popular choice for destination weddings.

1. The perfect combination of luxury and heritage

With a wealth of history dating back to the 17th century, Rajasthan is known for its storied past, incredible luxury, royal legacy, and the kind of romance found only in books and Bollywood movies. It stands to reason that couples want to experience a setting as romantic as this.

2. Unforgettable cultural experiences

Magical, mesmerizing, and a treat for the bride and groom and the wedding guests alike, Rajasthan is soaked in cultures, traditions, and rituals that give your wedding a whole new meaning. Apart from the rituals like the haldi, sangeet, and mehndi, guests can enjoy added activities and adventures like camel, and elephant riding, puppet shows, folk songs, and impromptu dance performances.

3. Gorgeous scenery

The regal aura and indescribable beauty of Rajasthan are unmatched by any other city in India. The lush green hills on the highest peak of the Aravalli Range, the rich forests and beautiful waterfalls, the numerous dreamy, tranquil lakes, the vast sand dunes, and the varied wildlife; there’s a setting for every kind of wedding and a place for them all. From royal palaces to heritage properties and ultra-luxurious hotels, everything you need for a dream wedding is right here.

4. There are so many incredible venues, you’ll be spoilt for choice

The gorgeous Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur's imposing Mehrangarh Fort, and the Gajner Palace Hotel in Bikaner are only a few of the many beautiful properties you’ll find here. Rajasthan is dotted with numerous forgotten forts and lovingly-restored palaces, and they all give you a chance to turn your love story into something very unique.

5. Rajasthani Rasoi

Rajgharanas were famous for their lavish expenditures and tastes, which has carried over into the wedding ceremonies held in Rajasthan today. Everything about a wedding in Rajasthan is larger than life, and so is their wedding menu. A big Rajasthani thali includes dessert, gatte (a vegetable), and daal baati churma, among other delicacies. There is a lot of warmth and love too that comes along with Rajasthani wedding cuisine, and each dish is defined by exquisite taste, creativity, balance, and a blend of tradition and culture.