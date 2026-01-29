8 trolley suitcase sets of 3 from top brands like Mokobara, Nasher Miles, Tommy Hilfiger and more

Trolley suitcase sets of three are a practical choice for travellers who want flexibility, value and coordinated luggage. Typically including cabin, medium and large sizes, these sets suit short trips, long holidays and family travel alike. Designed with durable hard or soft shells, they offer reliable protection for belongings while remaining lightweight and easy to manoeuvre. Smooth spinner wheels, telescopic handles and organised interiors with straps and zippered compartments enhance travel comfort. Stylish three-piece trolley suitcase sets for seamless, organised and reliable travel. Many sets also feature TSA-approved locks for added security during international journeys. Matching designs ensure a polished look, while nesting storage helps save space at home. For travellers seeking quality and style, popular options include brands such as Mokobara, Nasher Miles and Tommy Hilfiger. We have bunched together 8 of the best trolley suitcase set of 3 on Myntra. Do check then out here and if you like any, pick one as well. You can discounts on it too.

This trolley suitcase is designed for effortless travel, combining durability with everyday convenience. Its sturdy construction protects belongings while maintaining a lightweight profile for easy handling. Smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable telescopic handle ensure hassle-free mobility across airports and city streets. The well-organised interior helps keep essentials neatly arranged, making it suitable for both short getaways and extended journeys.

Specifications Size: Medium, approx. 65 cm Material: Hard polycarbonate shell Compartment Closure: Zip closure Expandable: Yes, up to 20% Features: Spinner wheels, TSA lock

The Mokobara The Transit Luggage Set of 3 offers a complete travel solution with three coordinated hard-shell suitcases in cabin, medium and large sizes. Crafted from durable polycarbonate, these cases protect belongings while remaining lightweight for easy manoeuvrability. Smooth-rolling spinner wheels and telescopic handles make airport navigation effortless, and the organised interior helps keep essentials neatly packed. Ideal for short breaks and longer trips alike, it combines practicality with modern design.

Specifications Size: 40 L, 65 L, 100 L Material: Polycarbonate shell Compartment Closure: Zip closure Expandable: No expandable feature Features: 8 spinner wheels, TSA lock

The Mokobara The Aisle Trunk Set of 3 offers a versatile travel solution with three coordinated hard-shell suitcases in cabin, medium and large sizes, ideal for short breaks and extended trips. Crafted from a tough German Makrolon polycarbonate shell, these bags deliver durability with lightweight convenience. Smooth-rolling silent wheels and ergonomic handles ensure effortless mobility, while organised interiors with zip pockets and TSA-approved locks keep essentials secure and tidy.

Specifications Size: 40 L, 70 L, 105 L Material: German Makrolon polycarbonate Compartment Closure: Zip closure Expandable: No expandable feature Features: TSA-approved lock, silent wheels

The Nasher Miles Capri Set Of 3 Textured Hard‑Sided Trolley Bags offers a dependable and stylish travel solution with three coordinated hard-shell suitcases in small, medium and large sizes. Made for effortless journeys, it combines a resilient textured exterior with smooth-rolling spinner wheels and an adjustable telescopic handle for easy mobility. Spacious interiors with organised compartments help keep your items neat and secure, making it ideal for weekend getaways or extended trips.

Specifications Size: Small–55 cm, Medium–65 cm, Large–75 cm Material: Durable polypropylene Compartment Closure: Zip closure with lock Expandable: No Features: 360° spinner wheels

The Nasher Miles Capri Set Of 3 Textured Hard‑Sided Trolley Bags delivers a versatile travel solution with three coordinated hard-shell suitcases in small, medium and large sizes, ideal for weekend breaks and longer holidays. Crafted from robust polypropylene with a stylish textured finish, they balance strength and lightweight convenience. Smooth-rolling 360° spinner wheels and telescopic handles ensure effortless mobility, while organised interiors with secure number locks keep essentials easy to pack and access.

Specifications Size: 55 cm, 65 cm, 75 cm Material: Durable polypropylene Compartment Closure: Zip with number lock Expandable: No Features: 360° spinner wheels

The Nasher Miles Bali Hard‑Sided Large Medium Cabin Trolley Bags set delivers a complete travel solution with three coordinated hard-shell suitcases in cabin, medium and large sizes, ideal for short breaks and week-long holidays. Crafted from durable polypropylene, these luggage pieces are lightweight yet sturdy, with smooth-rolling 360° spinner wheels and adjustable telescopic handles for effortless mobility. Spacious interiors with organised compartments help keep essentials neatly packed and secure on every journey.

Specifications Size: 55 cm, 65 cm, 75 cm Material: Hard polypropylene Compartment Closure: Zip closure with lock Expandable: Not expandable Features: 360° spinner wheels, telescopic handle

The Tommy Hilfiger Twins Pro Hard Luggage Set of 3 delivers stylish, coordinated travel essentials for every journey. This set includes cabin, medium and large hard-shell suitcases with classic colour-blocked design, ideal for short breaks or longer holidays. Crafted from robust materials, the luggage offers smooth-rolling spinner wheels and comfortable telescopic handles for effortless mobility. Spacious interiors with organised compartments help keep belongings neat and secure, combining practical functionality with iconic Tommy Hilfiger style.

Specifications Size: Cabin, medium, large Material: Hard shell (ABS/PC) Compartment Closure: Zip closure Expandable: Not expandable Features: 360° spinner wheels, TSA lock

The Urban Jungle Trolley Bags Set of 3 Hard Luggage Combo is a versatile travel companion designed for effortless journeys. This coordinated trio of cabin, medium and large hard-sided suitcases combines strength with lightweight convenience, ideal for weekend breaks or extended trips. Constructed from premium polycarbonate, the set features smooth-rolling 360° spinner wheels and secure TSA-approved locks. Spacious interiors with organised compartments keep belongings neat and accessible, enhancing every travel experience.

Specifications Size: Cabin, medium, large Material: 100% polycarbonate⁠ shell Compartment Closure: Zip closure with lock Expandable: Yes, built-in expander Features: 360° spinner wheels, TSA lock