Akasa Air to start daily flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai

Akasa Air will start daily flights to Port Blair from December 15, making it the airline's 17th domestic destination.

The carrier, which commenced operations in August last year, currently connects 16 cities, including Delhi and Kochi.

In a release on Thursday, Akasa Air said it will operate daily through flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai, with no change of aircraft required at Chennai.

An official said the flights to Port Blair will start from December 15.

"The start of operations in the Andamans is yet another step towards our continuous efforts in network expansion. Port Blair offers breathtaking natural beauty and is an attractive tourist destination with strong air travel demand," Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said.