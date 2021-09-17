Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Australia's trial home quarantine for vaccinated arrivals to ease travel curbs
travel

Australia's trial home quarantine for vaccinated arrivals to ease travel curbs

Australia’s New South Wales to conduct a pilot program of home quarantine in the next couple of weeks, which could apply to Australians, non-residents and crew for flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd, signalling an easing of one of the most hardcore border regimes in the world
Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Australia's trial home quarantine for vaccinated arrivals to ease travel curbs(AP file photo)

Australia’s most-populous state will trial home quarantine for people returning from overseas if they are fully vaccinated, signalling an easing of one of the most hardcore border regimes in the world.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Friday the pilot program in her state would begin in the next couple of weeks for around 175 people, selected by health authorities. The trial could apply to Australians, non-residents and crew for flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd.

“This is the next step in our plan to safely reopen, and to stay safely open,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

The nation’s international borders have been mostly closed to non-residents since March last year, and anyone arriving has been forced to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine. Tens of thousands of Australians who live overseas are waiting to return home due to limited flights and constrained capacity in the hotel-quarantine system.

RELATED STORIES

The new home quarantine period will last for 7 days. A mobile phone app that uses geolocation technology will be used to ensure compliance, along with random police checks.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia home quarantine travellers travel new south wales qantas airways ltd. gladys berejiklian covid-19 coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UAE eases off procedures for letting in Indians in view of Expo 2020 Dubai

The rise and rise of Responsible tourism

Rajasthan govt to launch mobile application for tourists on World Tourism Day

India may start issuing tourist visas only to vaccinated travellers  
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP