Bhakta Hanuman Temple in Sri Lanka is steeped in natural beauty and cultural significance: See the epic view

The pearl of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka, is a land of great beauty and is culturally intricately linked to India. Therefore, the presence of temples in Sri Lanka is nothing new. Witness the serene beauty of the Hanuman Mandir in Ramboda, Sri Lanka. (@shenaztreasury/Instagram)

However, some temples transcend their religious significance and become places of beauty and tranquillity. And the Bhakta Hanuman Temple in Ramboda is certainly among them.

Travel and lifestyle vlogger Shenaz Treasurywala decided to spend Holi 2026 on the island nation, where she climbed a misty hill to reach the temple at the summit. Taking to Instagram on March 3, she shared a video of her experience at the location.

The architecture of the temple radiated simplicity, barring the intricately carved doorways. It was the natural beauty that surrounded it that created the epic aura, with the hills appearing lush green with both forests and tea plantations, a lake glistening in the distance, and the sunset painting the sky with vibrant hues.

Inside the temple stands an 18-foot-long Hanuman statue, which is the tallest statue of the deity in the country.