Romance, art and adventure: Exploring Abu Dhabi through Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s eyes

If you think Abu Dhabi is just a high-octane blur of glass towers and air-conditioned malls, you’ve been reading the wrong script. I used to think the same – until I spent a few days living out an itinerary handpicked by Bollywood couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi tourism.

One stumbles upon a far more layered personality – one where spirituality, art, heritage, gastronomy and even a dash of theme-park adventure come together in unexpected ways.

Recently, Hindustan Times set out to explore Abu Dhabi destinations handpicked by Ranveer and Deepika, who are brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi tourism. And the itinerary unfolded like a perfectly paced film: serene openings, romantic interludes, cultural depth and a cinematic climax. Here is how we experienced the UAE capital through the eyes of Ranveer and Deepika:

Moments of peace at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque The journey began at a spot that is clearly royal-approved, where the scale of ambition meets a sense of peace. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is an architectural opus with 82 marble domes and bling of 24-carat gold. It's the historic mosque which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited during his two-day visit to UAE back in 2015.

Built between 1996 and 2007 under the vision of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the mosque was conceived as a unifying cultural beacon. Today, it is the largest mosque in the UAE, capable of hosting up to 50,000 worshippers and welcoming visitors of all faiths.

Step inside the main prayer hall and you’re instantly humbled. Beneath your feet lies the world’s largest hand-knotted carpet, designed by Iranian artist Ali Khaliqi and crafted by over a thousand artisans, tying more than two billion knots over two years. Look up, and crystal chandeliers glimmer like constellations. Every column is inlaid with semi-precious stones.

Pro tip? Go around 4 or 5 pm. Explore the museum at leisure, then linger until sunset when the mosque shifts hues – from glowing ivory to soft lavender under the evening sky. It’s the kind of stillness that feels almost cinematic. And yes, dress modestly. If you forget, the on-site boutiques have cover-ups, or you can pick an abaya.