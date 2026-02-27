Romance, art and adventure: Exploring Abu Dhabi through Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s eyes
From spiritual silences to food that feels like a hug, here is how Hindustan Times experienced Abu Dhabi through the eyes of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
If you think Abu Dhabi is just a high-octane blur of glass towers and air-conditioned malls, you’ve been reading the wrong script. I used to think the same – until I spent a few days living out an itinerary handpicked by Bollywood couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
One stumbles upon a far more layered personality – one where spirituality, art, heritage, gastronomy and even a dash of theme-park adventure come together in unexpected ways.
Recently, Hindustan Times set out to explore Abu Dhabi destinations handpicked by Ranveer and Deepika, who are brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi tourism. And the itinerary unfolded like a perfectly paced film: serene openings, romantic interludes, cultural depth and a cinematic climax. Here is how we experienced the UAE capital through the eyes of Ranveer and Deepika:
Moments of peace at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
The journey began at a spot that is clearly royal-approved, where the scale of ambition meets a sense of peace. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is an architectural opus with 82 marble domes and bling of 24-carat gold. It's the historic mosque which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited during his two-day visit to UAE back in 2015.
Built between 1996 and 2007 under the vision of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the mosque was conceived as a unifying cultural beacon. Today, it is the largest mosque in the UAE, capable of hosting up to 50,000 worshippers and welcoming visitors of all faiths.
Step inside the main prayer hall and you’re instantly humbled. Beneath your feet lies the world’s largest hand-knotted carpet, designed by Iranian artist Ali Khaliqi and crafted by over a thousand artisans, tying more than two billion knots over two years. Look up, and crystal chandeliers glimmer like constellations. Every column is inlaid with semi-precious stones.
Pro tip? Go around 4 or 5 pm. Explore the museum at leisure, then linger until sunset when the mosque shifts hues – from glowing ivory to soft lavender under the evening sky. It’s the kind of stillness that feels almost cinematic. And yes, dress modestly. If you forget, the on-site boutiques have cover-ups, or you can pick an abaya.
Cultural pause at Louvre Abu Dhabi
Deepika and Ranveer have confessed that they are fans of "art and architecture”, so the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island was a non-negotiable stop on my DeepVeer trail. This museum doesn't just house art; it offers a contemplative cultural pause, suspended between the sands and the sea.
The standout feature is the massive silver dome, a complex geometric web of 7,850 stars that creates a cinematic effect known as the ‘rain of light’. As one walks through the 12 chapters of human history, admiring works by Da Vinci, Monet, and Van Gogh, the filtered sunlight moves like lace across the museum floors. It’s a poetic experience that feels both ancient and futuristic. The museum also curates special exhibitions, and during my visit, I found myself tracing Picasso’s life journey through a striking lineup of iconic portraits and artworks, making the experience feel less like a gallery walk and more like stepping into the mind of a master.
The best way to soak it all in is to plan your visit around the golden hour. Don’t forget to watch the sun set from the outdoor plaza, while the light playing under the dome shifts in density and colour.
Time for beachside romance
For those seeking the ‘relaxed vibe’, the waterfront is where the city really breathes. Whether you want a family-friendly stroll or a romantic beach escape, the capital’s coastline offers a rare sense of tranquility. Add a softer, sun-kissed chapter to your vacation by taking a walk along the Corniche – Abu Dhabi’s five-mile waterfront promenade that unfurls beside the Arabian Gulf. It’s Blue Flag-certified and dotted with charming cafes, making it the perfect spot for a sunset walk with the skyline on one side and the glittering Gulf on the other. Want something more serene? Then head to Saadiyat’s pristine shores. Sugar-soft sands, glittering waters and the occasional dolphin sighting create a postcard-perfect beach escape.
A whiff of heritage at Erth restaurant
You can’t understand Abu Dhabi without tasting its roots, and Erth provides a culinary narrative like no other. Located within the historic Qasr Al Hosn, a 260-year-old fort, this is the first Emirati restaurant to earn a Michelin star. Here, dining becomes an exploration of tradition reimagined. When it comes to decor, the restaurant marries heritage architecture with contemporary design – think Emirati furnishings, soft lighting and a calm, intimate ambience that encourages slow dining.
The food is where the magic truly happens, leaning into comfort while staying sophisticated. One highly recommended dish is the Emirati ghee chicken salona, which is slow-cooked in a tomato and ghee sauce to create a rich, creamy texture which reminds one of butter chicken but with local soul. And don't forget Luqaimat, golden dumplings glazed in Liwa date syrup, to give a sweet end to the experience.
A playful escape at Warner Bros. World
With Ranveer and Deepika in the picture, a touch of cinematic fun was inevitable and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi delivers exactly that. One finds oneself completely immersed in the moody, dark streets of Batman’s Gotham City before shifting gears into the nostalgic, prehistoric charm of The Flintstones' Bedrock. The park features over 29 rides and attractions. Expect encounters with DC superheroes, Looney Tunes favourites like Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry, and beloved classics such as Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones. It’s not just a kids’ playground; adults, too, find themselves surrendering to nostalgia and spectacle.
What's the takeaway? Ranveer and Deepika’s travel edit surely goes on to show that it isn’t always about "bigger and better" but also about "deeper and more meaningful."
(This article was produced following a trip to Abu Dhabi upon editorial invitation.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
